Hazeltree and Northern Trust Collaborate to Analyze the Impact of COVID-19 on Alternative Asset Managers

NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, a leading provider of cloud-based treasury management and portfolio finance solutions, and Northern Trust Alternative Fund Services (NTAFS) today published a report, “Weathering the 2020 Storm: Market Volatility, Location Disruption and Record Volumes.” The analysis examines the market impact of COVID-19, highlighting new operational challenges facing investment managers that require immediate attention.

The analysis observes trends across both NTAFS and Hazeltree clients and:

compares liquidity metrics experienced in March/April 2020 versus prior periods as tracked by NTAFS and Hazeltree

highlights the emphasis placed upon cash and liquidity management practices during these uncertain times

details a new range of concerns from investors, introducing questions managers can expect during investor operational due diligence reviews

stresses the importance of robust processes and technology to effectively manage cash, liquidity and collateral during this new “work from home” operating model.

“Asset managers faced pressure beginning in March, not only from market volatility, but also from needing to execute on critical operational functions in a work-from-home environment,” said Peter Sanchez, Head of Alternative Fund and Omnium Business Services, Northern Trust. “The challenges highlight the importance for alternative fund managers to have the scalability, security and systems to operationally manage such a crisis – whether in-house or through a partnership with a Fund Administrator or another provider.”

“The significant increase in volumes and volatility during March have resulted in heavy focus across clients on implementing cash and liquidity controls, especially those that rely on manual LOA processes to move cash,” said Sameer Shalaby, President and CEO of Hazeltree. “With the increased disruption on client networks, we have been onboarding new clients to help them automate their manual cash processes.”

