HCI College Announces New Medical Assisting Diploma Program

This program of study will be available at HCI College’s Fort Lauderdale Campus

—

HCI College has launched their new Medical Assisting Diploma program, a 36-credit hour program that can be completed in as little as 10 months at the institution’s Fort Lauderdale campus.

The curriculum is taught using a hybrid method that delivers in classroom instruction two days a week in-person and two days a week online. The Program intends to equip students with clinical and administrative training and prepare them for entry-level employment as medical assistants.

“The Medical Assisting program correlates with our institutional goal of serving as an educational resource that educates and trains entry-level allied health professionals in our community,” said Dr. Arlette Petersson, Vice President of Academic and Regulatory Affairs. “Recognizing the technological advances and the need for students to have options with their scheduling, HCI College has implemented a complete and diverse curriculum and various electronic resources to better prepare our students.”

Additionally, HCI adds that the program is eligible for federal financial aid funding for those who qualify.

“One of the biggest challenges our students face is being able to afford their program of choice. Providing them with a means to tap into federal funding allows us to help students reach their academic goals. As an institution of higher learning, we are able to change the lives of our students, who, in turn, change the lives of the patients they serve in the community,” adds Kacey Atkinson, Regional Director of Financial Aid for HCI College.

About HCI College

HCI College began in 1993 as a modest provider of American Heart Association programs. Initially, courses were conducted on a custom basis for physicians, nurses, and EMS providers. HCI College did not have an office or a staff other than the owners and a few instructors. The school first offered an EMT program in 2002 followed by its paramedic program in 2005. Today, HCI College is dedicated to providing education to students, preparing them for a career in Nursing or Allied Health. HCI College provides a student-centered environment consistent with its core values, preparing graduates to apply their knowledge, critical thinking skills, and abilities to succeed in employment, advancement in careers, and service to the community.

For more information, visit www.hci.edu

