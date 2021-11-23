HCI College Announces New Veterinary Assisting Program

As part of HCI College’s mission to expand its healthcare education and training, the institution announced the addition of a Veterinary Assisting Diploma program.

The program provides aspiring veterinary assistants a hybrid learning environment that allows students to attend classes two days a week remotely and two days a week on campus. This not only provides a flexible learning environment for students, but one that provides the skills and educational resources they need to become successful members of the animal-care community.

“Our research indicates that there are over 500 veterinary facilities in South Florida, but very few Veterinary Assisting programs like ours to help meet the job demand. We are excited to broaden our program offerings to provide professional animal caregiver training to the communities we serve,” shares Pedro C. De Guzman, President and CEO of HCI College

The 35-semester-credit hour program can be completed in as little as 10 months and prepares students with the necessary skills and training for entry-level employment as an assistant to a veterinarian or veterinary technician. Throughout the program, students will be trained in veterinary terminologies, animal anatomy and physiology, and animal care activities. Students will be eligible to sit for the Certified Veterinary Assistant (CVA) exam.

Students will have the opportunity to hone their practical skills in the externship course which will be conducted in a live animal care setting. Earning a veterinary assisting diploma helps students grasp the educational and hands-on experience in animal handling and care.

HCI College also provides students with all required materials, including textbooks, a laptop, and uniforms at no additional cost. Financial aid options are available for those who qualify.

“We are excited to welcome students into the new Veterinary Assisting program at HCI College. This program will ensure that students are prepared to enter the veterinary world by providing a solid foundation of knowledge required to be successful, and our financial aid staff is excited to meet and work with applicants to apply for eligible funding to achieve their career goals,” says Caren Stewart, VP of Administration.

About HCI College

HCI College began in 1993 as a modest provider of American Heart Association courses. Today HCI College is a training provider for RNs and Emergency Services professionals in South Florida. HCI has two campuses with one in West Palm Beach and the other in Fort Lauderdale.

For more information, visit www.hci.edu.

Release ID: 89053667