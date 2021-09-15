HCL Technologies and Finastra Expand Partnership to Drive Financial Transformation in South Korea and Taiwan

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 15 September 2021 - HCL Technologies (HCL) , a leading global technology company and Finastra, the largest pure-play software vendor that serves the entire financial services industry, have expanded their partnership to drive digital transformation across South Korea and Taiwan.





As part of the engagement, HCL will use its next-generation digital transformation and service capabilities to bring two of Finastra's strategic products, Fusion Cash Management and Fusion Summit, to the financial services ecosystem in the region. Fusion Cash Management powers the digital corporate banking experience for financial institutions around the world while Fusion Summit offers a functionally rich core trading solution for capital markets.





"Expanding our association with HCL will bring substantial benefits for financial services institutions in South Korea and Taiwan, which are looking to take the next technological step in cash management and capital markets," said Denise Parker, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Partners and Ecosystem, Finastra.





"This partnership is not only a testament to HCL's strong relationship with Finastra, but also to its growing presence in South Korea and Taiwan," said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. "Finastra's strategic solutions coupled with HCL's deep industry experience, will help institutions adapt and succeed in the changing ecosystem. This partnership will help HCL further accelerate its strategic presence in South Korea and Taiwan while strengthening its long-standing relationship with Finastra."





HCL empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2021, HCL had consolidated revenue of $10.54 billion. Its more than 175,000 Ideapreneurs operate out of 50 countries.





Finastra is building an open platform that accelerates collaboration and innovation in financial services, creating better experiences for people, businesses and communities. Supported by the broadest and deepest portfolio of financial services software, Finastra delivers this vitally important technology to financial institutions of all sizes across the globe, including 90 of the world's top100 banks. Our open architecture approach brings together a number of partners and innovators. Together we are leading the way in which applications are written, deployed and consumed in financial services to evolve with the changing needs of customers.





#HCL