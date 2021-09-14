HCL Technologies, HANCOM Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Technology Solutions

Companies to collaborate for better service in Southeast Asian markets; HCL to support HANCOM’s R&D center in India

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA and NOIDA, INDIA - Media OutReach - 14 September 2021 – HCL Technologies (HCL) , a leading global technology company and HANCOM Inc., one of the leading South Korean software companies, have signed a strategic partnership to share advanced software technology solutions and establish a mutual bridgehead for overseas expansion.

HCL will support training for software development at HANCOM's R&D center in India, which was established in 2016. HCL will also share its development studio and provide HR support to meet demand and development capacity at the R&D center. In addition, it will promote technological cooperation to strengthen HANCOM products' global competitiveness.

The two companies also plan to cooperate on global market expansion. This includes HANCOM's entry into Southeast Asian countries such as Taiwan, Vietnam and Bangladesh, Middle Eastern countries, and HCL's business expansion into the South Korean market.

HCL Technologies empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade. Through its cutting-edge co-innovation labs, global delivery capabilities and broad global network, HCL delivers holistic services in various industry verticals and works with leading partners. It currently employs more than 175,000 people in 50 countries and generates annual sales of $10.5 billion.

"South Korea is a key strategic market for HCL, and this engagement with HANCOM will further help us grow and establish ourselves in the region," said Sanjay Gupta, Corporate Vice President, HCL Technologies. "We thank HANCOM for their trust in us for this collaboration, and we look forward to leveraging HCL's next-gen technological skills and HANCOM's strong presence in the region to mutually support each other."

"We are thrilled HCL chose HANCOM as its strategic partner for the Korean market," said Daeki Kim, Chief Operating Officer, HANCOM. "HCL's modern applications and architecture principles will allow us to scale our products to make them more suitable for enterprise customers in the global market and ultimately achieve global aspirations with our products. HANCOM will continue to support HCL in its endeavor to scale its growth in the South Korean market."





# HCL