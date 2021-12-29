HCRS announces partnership with Indian Health Service

HCRS, a health information management company, is excited to announce a five-year, $10M staffing partnership with the Indian Health Service (IHS).

HCRS, a health information management company, is excited to announce a five-year, $10M staffing partnership with the Indian Health Service (IHS). This indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract will support IHS with their COVID-19 response efforts and contact tracing for hospitals, service units, and healthcare facilities across twelve areas. Positions filled will include RNs, LPNs, social workers, case investigators, contact tracers, health techs, epidemiologists, and data analysts, all while IHS looks toward new advancements in standards of care and quality improvement in the face of serious health disparities amid the pandemic.

Brenda Doles, Co-Founder, and President of HCRS, spoke on behalf of the partnership:

While HCRS has partnered with the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) for the past 15 years, this is our first contracting opportunity with the Indian Health Service. And wow! Opportunities like this don’t come often, and we recognize the importance of executing and fulfilling these needed requirements to serve communities across the country and make a difference.

HCRS maintains a robust staffing network that includes physicians, mid-level providers, nurses, administrative support, allied health professionals, technicians, technologists, and cybersecurity experts.

About the Indian Health Service

Functioning as an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, IHS provides federal health services to American Indians and Alaska Natives from 574 tribes across 37 states. Evolving from a government-to-government relationship established in 1787 between the United States and Native American Tribes, the agency continues its goal to “ensure that comprehensive, culturally appropriate personal and public health services are available and accessible to American Indian and Alaska Native people.” Their health delivery system currently reaches 2.6 million citizens.

About HCRS

Since 1998, HCRS has been helping customers meet their health information requirements thanks to their team of expert medical professionals, recruiters, trainers, and consultants. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, they’ve served customers at more than 100 Department of Defense and Veteran Affairs sites in more than 40 states across the U.S.

