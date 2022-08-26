HD Barbershop & DIY Solar Company to Provide Over 500 Students with Free School Supplies, Backpacks, and Haircuts on August 28th

—

DIY Solar Company is a construction company that specializes in high-end solar panel systems. They are located in Pembroke, MA, and were voted the best MA solar contractor in 2021 & 2022. DIY Solar Company is the largest DIY solar panel distributor in New England. HD Barbershop has locations in both Kingston and Carver, MA. HD Barbershop is a staple in both towns & is the go-to barber/ salon on the south shore.

DIY Solar Company & HD Barbershop have organized an event that will provide over 500 students with free school supplies, backpacks, and haircuts. The event will begin at 9 on August 28th, 2022.



The story behind the event.

Two local business owners on the south shore of MA, Matthew Ciocci (President of DIY Solar Company) and Glenn Tobey (Owner of HD Barbershop), are making an impact on the community by helping the children and their families with back-to-school shopping. Ciocci and Tobey noticed parents struggling and stressed about paying for school supplies- Ciocci & Tobey acted quickly and gave thousands of dollars and hours of their time to help make the back-to-school rush more pleasant for the families. Children of all ages can come to get supplies from the back-to-school event.



About the event.

On August 28th, Ciocci and Tobey will provide over 500 backpacks, free haircuts, and school supplies to kids of different age groups in the community. The event is open to kids from all grades k-12.

Ciocci, the owner of DIY Solar Company, said, “When you receive new school supplies as a kid, it is an exciting thing. After the event we organized in 2021, we saw so many happy faces. That is what it is all about. The joy and relief these families experience is the reason we do this.”

Ciocci and Tobey, in 2021, supplied 250 kids with free haircuts, new backpacks, and school supplies. The surplus ones were donated to the local youth organizations.

Contact Info:

Name: Matthew Ciocci

Email: Send Email

Organization: DIY Solar Company

Website: https://www.diysolarcompany.com/



