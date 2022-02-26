HDBank and Thought Machine sign an agreement to strengthen the digitalization development for the financial and banking sectors in Vietnam

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 25th, 2022, within the official visit of Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Singapore, HDBank signed a cooperation agreement with Thought Machine group – the world's leading core banking solution provider.



On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank (HDBank) - Digital Banking President Marcin Miller gave the agreement to apply advanced technology solutions to digital banking services in Vietnam to Mr. Nick Wilde - Managing Director APAC of Thought Machine (UK)



In Vietnam, HDBank cooperates with Thought Machine to develop the latest version of the world's leading core banking solution to replace the current core banking solution and develop a new standard for the modern core banking technology in future.

Accordingly, HDBank and Thought Machine agree to cooperating in developing and deploying technology solutions on the modern cloud platform Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the financial services in Vietnam. Specifically, Thought Machine will provide innovation systems for HDBank to assist HDBank in accessing flexibly a modern technology platform and actively applying core banking technology using microservices architecture based on the cloud computing platform.

From this platform, HDBank integrates confidently and strongly with the world's most modern digitalization trend, thereby, providing the best modern financial and banking products and services to all customers in the shortest of time and with the unique personalization.

Two years ago, on May, 2020, HDBank was the first Vietnamese bank participating in Contour, a global network established on the blockchain platform, marking the dynamic step of the Vietnamese bank in its strong digital transformation.

As a bank that actively promoting to apply digitalization to business and operations, HDBank has accelerated the implementation of key digitalization projects for many years which bringing exciting experiences and maximum convenience to customers.

In the development strategy for the 2021 – 2025 period, HDBank continues to expand its scale to increase the number of digital users and the level of digitalization, aiming to increase the rate of digital transactions to above 90% by 2025 and successfully becoming the Happy Digital Bank – a modern digital bank developing for the happinesses of each customers.

Thought Machine is the only core banking service provider which supporting world-class Tier 1 banks. JPMorgan Chase, Lloyds Banking Group, Intesa Sanpaolo and Standard Charterd and many others bank around the world have chosen Thought Machine to help improve their banking capacity in future. The company has raised more than $340m in funding, at a billion dollar plus valuation, and has headquarters in London, with regional offices in New York, Singapore, and Sydney.

HDBank is one of the Vietnamese leading commercial banks with the charter capital of VND 20,273 billion; the total assets reached more than VND374,000 billion. After 32 years of operations, now HDBank has 320 banking transaction offices and nearly 21,000 financial points of sales over the country which serving 10 millions of customers with a diverse products and services including the outstanding digitizing applied products and services.