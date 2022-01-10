HEADWOLF LAUNCHED D500 PORTABLE POWER STATION, THE FIRST CHOICE FOR OUTDOOR CAMPING

TOYKO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, the Katsushika-ku government announced that it had brought the coronavirus-pandemic basically under control. So citizens can bring family and friends to camp outdoors and experience the long-lost nature. In addition to basic camping stuff, they chose the recently launched portable power station HEADWOLF D500 which is with rich interfaces. With 162000mAh battery capacity, supports PD100W fast charge, equipped with AC/USB/DC/PD multi-output ports, can be adapted to a variety of recharging devices, all these configurations are great to them.

The surface of HEADWOLF D500 uses an oxygen electrode oxidation process, and the corners are designed with arcs. This dark gray is stain-resistant and beautiful. Its LOGO is also very flattering. It is the silhouette of a wolf head. It should represent the perseverance and courage of outdoor explorers.

D500 is equipped with LED lighting which is composed of 4 LED lamp beads, it also supports the SOS flashing function which can really save users' life when traveling outdoors. According to the manual, D500 adopts dual-fan heat dissipation design and LIFEPO4 battery, which can greatly reduce the operating temperature and explosion possibility is 0, which greatly protects personal safety. HEADWOLF D500 uses a large-area LCD panel that can see all kinds of information at a glance, which is very efficient to use. DC, USB, type C symbol, AC sine wave symbol. charging, battery and fault indicator, high temperature indicator, working status. they also measured the power supply of electric blankets, low-power rice cookers and projectors, all of which have very significant effects. It is very easy to charge all kinds of digital products on HEADWOLF D500. To test the machine, they take out all digital belongings. Nikon cameras, DJI drones, Macbook, iPhone 12 Pro, iqoo3 cellphone, all of them were charging well. The D500 provides a maximum AC power output of 100W, which satisfies the needs of most notebooks properly. People usually use an external power bank to cooperate with laptops, and dare not let the notebook turn on the maximum brightness, but this time tested Dell and Macbook, it can provide stable power supply, which makes users feel at ease to maintain working condition. it is really much more convenient for us to travel by car, do outdoor activities, and explore nature with HEADWOLF D500.