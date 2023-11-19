Healou Sets New Standards in Medical Tourism: Providing the Bridge to Premier Turkish Medical Experts

Leading the way to world-class healthcare with innovative solutions and a broad network of doctor partners.

Healou, a fast-growing medical services company, is emerging as the gateway between patients worldwide and medical professionals in Turkey. Coming into the limelight as the fastest bridge to premier Turkish medical experts, Healou continues to strengthen its position as a core company in the medical tourism industry.

Health-related tourism is a growing industry across global markets, especially in Turkey – for good reason. Turkey has invested heavily to support the growth of medical tourism in the country as more patients from around the world travel to the country for seamless access to medical treatments. Driven to identify gaps and opportunities in the medical tourism industry that is projected to reach a value of USD 43.7 billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 32.9% between 2023 and 2030, Healou was founded to be a bridge to world-class healthcare.

According to Mustafa Arli, the visionary founder and owner of Healou, Turkey ranks among the most visited countries for medical services due to its commitment to elevating the healthcare experience. The country shines as a travel and medical tourism destination, allowing people to combine medical treatment with a relaxing vacation. Moreover, medical tourism in Turkey is globally recognized for being significantly more affordable, allowing people, particularly from the USA and Europe, to access treatments and procedures that they couldn’t afford in their home country. Besides cost savings, medical services in Turkey utilize cutting-edge technology to deliver world-class medical experiences in state-of-the-art facilities by experienced doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals.

These advantages make Turkey a magnet for medical tourists who want to receive medical treatment and spend a fantastic vacation in one of the splendid cities. This is why it was also the perfect choice for Arli to set up Healou.

Despite being a relatively new entrant in the $4.5 billion medical tourism industry, Healou has made headway with its comprehensive, high-quality dental implants, and hair transplants. With a growing network of 150 doctor partners prepared to cater to patients from across the globe, Healou has established itself as the trusted partner for those seeking a range of medical treatments and procedures that are otherwise out of reach for most people.

From dental treatments – all on four systems, all on six systems, implants and Hollywood smile to sapphire hair transplant (FUE), Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), beard and mustache transplantation, eyebrow and eyelash transplantation, Healou focuses on enriching patients on their medical journey. By concentrating on dental treatments and hair transplants, Healou offers quality over quantity, ensuring that customers get the best treatment with the best doctors.

“Recognizing the high costs associated with these treatments in the United States and Europe, we have established a platform to bridge patients with medical professionals in Turkey, where these services are available at an 88% cost advantage.” – Mustafa Arli.

Healou is at the forefront of enhancing medical tourism in Turkey for global patients by identifying gaps and opportunities in the industry that need to be addressed. Arli has identified key areas for improvement starting with payment flexibility. Healou offers flexible payment plans with 0% interest to help people access the highest level of care and service.

Arli also recognizes the importance of user experience when shopping for treatments. Therefore, he has invested in ensuring that Healou’s website and technology provide an intuitive, personalized search, shopping, and booking experience. Whether patients need a routine checkup or a complex procedure, Healou is committed to providing a direct connection to transparent and reasonably priced Turkish medical experts.

For more information on Healou and its services, visit https://healou.co/.

About Mustafa Arli, founder and owner of Healou:

Mustafa Arli is a visionary driven by a passion for innovating. He began his professional career in business management and operations at Amazon after completing a double major in Economics and Sociology at Rutgers University. His five-year tenure at Amazon saw him grow into a respected leader who managed a team of 100 individuals with outstanding achievements in customer satisfaction, operational processes, and business development.

Pivoting to the role of Production Control Manager at Tesla, Arli led a team of 250 individuals and played a significant role in the operational department of some of the automotive industry’s largest projects. Now bridging excellence in healthcare, Arli is dedicated to being a pioneering force in the medical tourism industry.



