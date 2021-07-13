Health box became the official sponsor of the Malaysian Olympic Committee and the Olympic delegation

Kuala Lumpur, July 13, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - At 11:00 a.m. local time on July 12, Anhui Health Box Technology Co., Ltd. sponsored the donation ceremony of the Malaysian Olympic Committee and the delegation of the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games in Kuala Lumpur; In view of the severe epidemic situation in Malaysia, the authorities are implementing the enhanced action control order of EMCO. All parties strictly abide by the current SOP policy of the government, and the ceremony is carried out online and offline; President of the Malaysian Olympic Committee, President of the Malaysian Badminton Association Tan Sri Dato' Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria; head of the Malaysian Olympic delegation: Datuk Lee Chong Wei; Acting President of the Malaysian Gymnastics Association President and head of OBOR INTERNATIONAL SDN. BHD. Mr. Kau git kaur and other officials attended the ceremony; Mr. Huang Yuhao, the chairman of Anhui health box , also sent sincere greetings and best wishes to the Malaysian Olympic Organizing Committee through online connection; Mr. Zhang Xiaowei, executive director of WAYPARTNERS SDN. BHD. and chief representative of health box ASEAN region, attended and witnessed the above activities.

At the ceremony,Tan Sri Dato' Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, chairman of the Malaysia Olympic Committee, said: "the current global epidemic situation is grim. Thanks to Anhui Health Box Technology Co., Ltd. provide the most reliable and professional personal protection solution about COVID-19 to Malaysia Olympic delegation in time. Anhui health box sponsored copper oxide COVID-19 inactivated medical mask is very thanksgiving. It has become a powerful guarantee for the Malaysian Olympic delegation to compete safely and smoothly in the 2021 Olympic Games. At the same time, it also brings a blessing from China to the Malaysian Olympic athletes.

The chairman of Anhui Health Box said in the online video: I hope this donation can do a little bit for the Malaysian Olympic delegation to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games and help them better protect themselves in the international COVID-19. China and Malaysia are good neighbors and partners of "climbing together in the mountains and crossing together in the ditches". At the critical moment when Malaysia is facing the COVID-19 situation, Anhui health box, as a large-scale production enterprise of epidemic prevention manufacture in China, we will spare no effort to help and ensure the safety of our partners.

The world's leading medical copper oxide inactivation technology, the highest level of protection standards, and Anhui health box 's strict control of various international standards are the key factors for the rapid conclusion of this cooperation.

According to reports, the copper oxide containing COVID-19 inactivated medical mask sponsored by Anhui box health has reached Kuala Lumpur on July 10. This protective mask is also the most popular product of Anhui Health box Technology Co., Ltd., which has been widely concerned by countries all over the world since its global launch on December 8, 2020. Compared with ordinary masks, the new mask developed by health box uses copper oxide non-woven fabric with microbial inactivation characteristics as the main material of the mask, which is mainly inactivated by Cu2 + active metal ions. It has been tested by the National Key Laboratory of new infectious diseases at P3 level, and the effect of this mask on killing COVID-19 is up to 99.7%. At present, this mask has launched two products of European standard FFP2 for personal protection and European standard EN13486 typeⅡR (N99) for public choice. At present, Anhui health box has obtained more than 20 certifications in the world, such as CE certification of European Union, MDA certification of Malaysia, FDA certification of the United States, ISO13485 certification and so on.

Anhui Health Box Technology Co., Ltd., as an internationally famous modern large-scale production enterprise of epidemic prevention substances, has been committed to the comprehensive development of industry and research. This time, Anhui health box became the strategic sponsor of 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games in Malaysia, which also shows that Malaysia highly recognizes Anhui health box's products.

This time's donation shows our enterprise's responsibility, action and influence and also shows that we always call on Chinese "The Belt and Road Initiative", Anhui Health Box Technology Co., Ltd. will stand together with the Chinese government to face difficulties and overcome difficulties.

Media Contact

Company: Anhui Health Box Technology Co., Ltd.

Address:501-504601-604, building 16, Shangrong Industrial Park, Baogong Avenue and Dazhong intersection, Yaohai District, Hefei City, Anhui Province, China

Contact: Zhang Zengwang

Email: business@ahhzjk.cn

Tel: +86 4008-606-886 ; +86 13514991007 ; +8615256004429

Website: https://www.anhui-healthbox.com