Insurance4Dallas, a Dallas health insurance agency, says that just because the Affordable Care Act had a major win in the courtroom doesn’t mean its supports don’t expect Biden to fix the law.

Dallas health insurance is no longer shouldered with the burden of dealing with courtroom drama now that the Affordable Care Act scored a massive win with the latest ruling from the nation’s highest court. But with that courtroom win comes mounting pressure from ACA supporters who want the current administration to address a few underlying problems with the bill now that it appears to be set up for a longer shelf life atop the healthcare world.

The message from supporters is clear: the bill still has its share of flaws, so fix it. According to Politico, the law provides a new safety net during the coronavirus pandemic — which could bring in millions of new customers. Still, its heavily subsidized health insurance marketplaces where roughly 11 million people get coverage lacks more government oversight to ensure the law lives up to its promise, especially for those with Dallas health insurance. The concern is that over time, claim denials will become more frequent and narrow provider networks will become the norm. “The ACA has been transformational for the people we represent, but if we allow the decay to happen behind the scenes, these stories are the ones that are going to steal the narrative,” said Katie Berge to Politico. She is a former Obama administration health official who’s now the director of federal relations for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Rick Thornton, a Dallas health insurance agent has faith that the Department of Health and Human Services will find ways to improve oversight and efficiently allocate resources to monitor the compliance of regulated entities. He added that the latest ACA win is a huge one, but it’s imperative that issues internally have been lingering for too long and must be shored up before they become a much bigger and uncontrollable problem.

