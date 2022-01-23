HealthEd Academy Acquires Stay Fit Bug Domain

The health and fitness blog HealthEd Academy acquires the domain name StayFitBug.com.

—

HealthEd Academy, a well-known health and fitness blog, has acquired the domain name of Stay Fit Bug (StayFitBug.com) to grow its audience.

For years, HealthEd Academy has been an influential voice in the health and fitness space, and now it will be able to expand its reach and reach more readers through the StayFitBug.com domain name.

“We’re excited to have the opportunity to expand our audience by acquiring the domain name StayFitBug.com. This acquisition will help us to reach more people interested in the topics we cover,” said HealthEd Academy founder, Steve Price. The site StayFitBug.com also included articles and videos that focus on health and bodybuilding.

Therefore, the acquisition of StayFitBug.com will help HealthEd Academy to expand its audience. HealthEd Academy is a blog that focuses on helping readers find information about health and fitness. The blog has been a success since its inception, and has been featured on Yahoo News, and many other media outlets.

StayFitBug.com has been online for seven years. Stay Fit Bug offered content on health, fitness, nutrition, and more. This domain name will allow HealthEd Academy to continue to produce content that can reach more people.

