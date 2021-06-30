HealthLand launches ultra-high sensitivity HIV RNA PCR test

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 June 2021 - To detect Sexually Transmitted Disease STDs , blood samples are usually used to detect antigens and antibodies. Different from general practices, HealthLand provides comprehensive RNA STD detection technology, covering most common STDs . Compared with antigen and antibody detection, RNA venereal disease detection has higher sensitivity and accuracy, with a shorter detection time.





The HIV RNA PCR test is used to detect HIV infection early after exposure. The window period is the 7th day after exposure. In the HIV RNA PCR test, STDs can only be detected if there are 40 particles or more of the virus in each millilitre of blood.

The use of RNA detection technology can also detect common STDs that cannot be detected by general antigen and antibody detection, including Mycoplasma hominis, Mycoplasma Genitalium, Urea plasma urealyticum, and Urea plasma parvum. These are the main reasons that men suffer from urethritis. RNA detection technology can also detect STDs that are usually transmitted from women to men, including non-gonococcal urethritis , pubic lice , Candida and Gardnerella vaginalis , which are not detected by general antigen-antibody tests. Therefore, RNA testing for STDs is more expensive than antigen-antibody testing.





Genetic testing is a technology that detects RNA through blood, other body fluids or cells. It mainly takes oral mucosal cells or other tissue cells shed by the subject, amplifies their genetic information, and detects the RNA molecular information in the cells through equipment. Through genetic testing , diseases can be diagnosed, and the risk of diseases can be predicted.

At present, the most widely used genetic testing is the detection of neonatal genetic diseases, the diagnosis of genetic diseases and the auxiliary diagnosis of some common diseases. There are currently more than 1,000 genetic diseases that can be diagnosed through genetic testing technology. Genetic testing can detect the risk of disease in advance, prevent or take measures in advance, and the continuous development of casual medical technology and equipment. At present, there are more than 20 diseases that can be predicted by genetic testing methods.

Sexually transmitted diseases are terrible infectious diseases. There are more than 30 different types of sexually transmitted diseases . Most types of sexually transmitted diseases , such as syphilis , genital herpes , genital wart , gonorrhoea , scabies and trichomoniasis , are asymptomatic at first. Therefore, the unknowing carrier has a great risk of infecting others. Infection of STDs at birth or before birth would cause adverse effects on the fetus. Sometimes, sexual dysfunction such as impotence and premature ejaculation can even cause problems that affect fertility. Therefore, it is very important to find the means of transmission and treatment of STDs . Regular and comprehensive health checkups /physical examinations can prevent those who are infected with STDs from unknowingly infecting others.





About HealthLand

HealthLand provides sexual health information , taking care of clients' sexual health needs in all aspects, from preventive measures, diagnosis, education, to treatment. Many people find difficulties with talking about the problem of elongated foreskin . This problem could lead to balanitis or abnormally short foreskin frenulum , which may lead to further problems such as penile pearl rash . Circumcision may be enough to prevent these problems. HealthLand hopes to change Hong Kong people's attitude towards sex education, as well as encouraging partners to have a healthy and happy sex life.

If one does not take adequate safety measures during sexual intercourse, it might increase pathways of venereal disease transmission . There is a latent period for each type of venereal disease , which imposes dangerous threats to the patient. Therefore, it is crucial to teach clients about the characteristics of STDs for STD detection . Anyone would strive for good sexual health .

Healthland provides general preventive vaccination , including the HPV vaccine , hepatitis A and B mixed vaccine , hepatitis A vaccine , hepatitis B vaccine , snake vaccine , influenza vaccine , etc.





