HealthNormal Surpasses 100,000 Subscribers on YouTube and Launches Its Wellness Podcast

HealthNormal – a highly respected consumer health publisher, announced today that it has surpassed 100,000 subscribers on their very informative HealthNormal YouTube channel, and has launched its new Wellness Podcast. The channel has seen tremendous growth over the years and now the same is accessible in a podcast format. This is in line with their goal of making fact checked and reliable health and wellness content abundantly available.

HealthNormal’s presence on YouTube has expanded exponentially since its launch. It now generates 1 million+ monthly views, with 10 million+ all-time views on YouTube. It is also growing fast on other social media channels like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest and has released their brand new Wellness Podcast (available on all popular podcast channels, including Apple, Spotify, and Amazon).

HealthNormal publishes reliable health and wellness content, which is evidence-based, fact-checked, and medically reviewed by qualified professionals. It is also HONCode certified, one of the most ethical and trustworthy codes for medical and health-related information that is available on the Internet. As HONcode certified, HealthNormal abides by, and will be held accountable for the 8 principles of conduct set by HONCode: 1. Authority, 2. Complementarity, 3. Privacy, 4. Attribution, 5. Justifiability, 6. Transparency, 7. Financial disclosure, 8.Advertising policy.

By publishing reliable go-to wellness and nutrition content, and abiding by values, the company has managed to exponentially grow its loyal audience base on its website, Youtube and other channels.

The company lists its authors, editors and team members with their qualifications on its About Us page and also under each content piece. Each article also cites trustworthy peer reviewed research links to every claim made in the article. If a claim is not backed by research, it’s not published. If there's contradictory evidence to a claim, It’s clearly stated. Their team strives to be objective and presents unbiased arguments so that their readers can make the best possible decisions about their health.

The company’s catalog of evergreen health and nutrition videos entertains a wide variety of online consumers. From people looking for fact-checked nutrition advice to those interested in their general well being, HealthNormal strives to be their go-to resource. Their videos are full of comments from their viewers stating how they found the information extremely helpful.

The company plans to continue creating informative videos and test new video styles for better content consumption by its viewers. It uses a continuous feedback loop where it polls its users for opinion about its content and style continually and improves those based on that feedback. They are also in the process of making Medical content more accessible by scaling up their Health Conditions content while abiding by the same core principles.

HealthNormal is also creating byte-sized videos on other social channels like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest to drip feed informative nutrition and wellness content to its users while they are consuming content on their phones. They abide by their mission Statement “Your Wellness is Our Mission” and their audience trusts them. The company plans to onboard more medical writers and reviewers so as to keep making informative and evidence-based Health content for its viewers.

About Us: HealthNormal is one of the fastest-growing consumer health publishers in the world. HealthNormal.com publishes reliable health and wellness content, which is evidence-based, fact-checked, and medically reviewed by qualified professionals. More information about HealthNormal is available at https://www.healthnormal.com.

