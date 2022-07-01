Heart of the Min River -- Creating a New Landmark in the Modern, International Metropolis of Fuzhou

FUZHOU, China, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A promo video for Fuzhou City of Fujian Province entitled "Things You Don't Know about Fuzhou -- Heart of the Min River" was premiered on July 1 (GMT+8) via overseas social media accounts including Oriental.Paris, Discover Fujian and Discover Fuzhou, etc. The video showcased the new characters of this thousand-year-old city which is underlined by green development, cultural legacy, innovation and passion.



Things You Don't Know about Fuzhou -- Heart of the Min River

In the video, the Min River stretches across the hustle and bustle of this thriving city. Also featured in this video are Binjiang Pedestrian Street, a commercial street with a long history; the Youth Square, which boasts the largest lawn in the city center of Fuzhou and offers the best view of the Min River; and the Youth Bridge, which links the historic neighborhood and the Square. Classic Min-style architecture is seamlessly fitted into a modern, international cityscape, together with newly built photo-friendly attractions, a gorgeous landscape has been created along the Mother River of Fujian -- the Min River, according to the Publicity Department of the CPC Fuzhou Municipal Committee.

In recent years, Fuzhou has been using the Min River as an important development axis in its efforts to build a modern, international metropolis. With the aim of transforming the banks of the Min River into an attractive venue where people can get together and relax, Fuzhou launched a new project to improve the landscape in key areas of the "Heart of Min River". The implementation of a blueprint that will bring out the beauty of the river, the waterfront, the bridges and the island is in progress, paving the way for the creation of a new landmark in Fuzhou. Such work will also enhance the image of the Min River through a systematic, comprehensive and quality-oriented approach.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=424605