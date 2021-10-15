From The Heart of NYC To Yours: Yao Law Group Commits To Helping Artists, No Matter Where They Are

How One Law Firm Paves The Way For Artists With Immigration Services And Entertainment Industry Protection

Yao Law Group is a forward-thinking, technologically advanced, award-winning law firm that is dedicated to serving international and domestic artists. This law firm is happy to assist with handling the legality of your art so that you can focus on attaining your creative goals. This law firm provides customized legal services, creative solutions, and thought-provoking strategies to help determine your best course of action. Their team is invested in the success of their clients and is committed to helping you obtain the visa needed to properly execute your craft.

There are many types of US Immigration visas and securing one can be a difficult procedure. With the help of Yao Law Group, you are able to work with an experienced immigration lawyer. Their team is fluent in Spanish, Italian, and French and they all study each client’s personal circumstances to expertly guide them. This law office leaves no stone unturned when it comes to offering the best legal representation for their clients.

Yao Law Group was founded by Elektra B. Yao, Esq. a former artist and creative professional who is passionate about the entertainment industry, supporting the achievements of artists, and helping however she can. She has superb knowledge of art and how it applies to immigration law and is dedicated to assisting creatives with this process every step of the way.

Attorney Elektra has recently received the prestigious Super Lawyers Award for the third year in a row. This award is a staple in the law field and only 2.5% of attorneys win it. As a recognized leader in the legal industry, in November, Elektra will be speaking at Fordham University, a tier 1 law school, on October 26th. Additionally, she has also been invited to speak at the New York City Bar Association to share her expertise and passion for creativity and marketing within the legal field. Over 200 attorneys will be in attendance on November 11th to listen to Elektra’s expertise and experience. Elektra understands the totality of law, business, immigration, and entertainment from her first-hand experience and knowledge acquired over the years.

As a frontrunner in the industry, Yao Law Group offers legal assistance that complements the business affairs of artists. Representing clients from around the world, this entertainment and immigration law firm helps artists and creatives secure visas and green cards, draft and negotiate contracts, film development, event production contracts, and talent agreements. Yao Law Group also helps artists and creatives protect their craft and livelihood by filing trademarks applications and advising on brand protection in the arts and entertainment industries.

