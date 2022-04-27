Heart of Texas Chiropractic Returns Full-Force with Renewed Service Dedication

—

With the start of the new season, Dr. Marilyn Goodman, chiropractor, announces the return of Heart of Texas Chiropractic’s patient services to their pre-pandemic service levels. Along with many other businesses in the area and around the world, the pandemic forced them to scale back on their business and reduce the number of patients they could treat. Heart of Texas Chiropractic has slowly come back to normal and now are back to running a full schedule of patients.

At Heart of Texas Chiropractic, Dr. Goodman treats the myriad of musculoskeletal issues that arise in the human body: back and neck pain, degenerative disc disease, sciatica, pinched nerves, arthritis, and scoliosis.

Dr. Goodman’s approach and treatment options make her a favorite chiropractor in the greater Waco area, and her many patients were naturally disappointed when they had to forego their regular chiropractic services due to the coronavirus pandemic and its related restrictions. After two years of a very reduced schedule of seeing and treating patients, Dr. Goodman has gradually returned to her pre-pandemic treatment schedule and now happily announces she is back in full force. Her patients who have been patiently waiting can give Heart of Texas Chiropractic a call and get their treatment plans back on track.

Chiropractor’s Staff Attend Continuing Education for Improved Patient Experience: As part of any professional licensing, attending continuing education courses is required for licensing renewal. These short mini-courses dig deeply into a specific cutting-edge industry topic to ensure the greater professional community is well-versed on the latest industry trends. These courses are required of all professionals for licensure, but staff are often exempt from these requirements.

Notwithstanding, at Heart of Texas Chiropractic, Dr. Goodman insists her staff also receive the latest in industry training by bringing them to these continuing education courses as well. “We want to keep them on the cutting edge of what chiropractic is doing. As we grow as a profession, things change. We want to be on top of it.” It is Dr. Goodman’s imperative that they determine the best approach for each individual patient and their specific conditions, and having a staff versed in various chiropractic techniques and modalities helps with those decisions. This strengthens the ability of Heart of Texas Chiropractic to bring their patients the best possible care.

The Heart of Texas Chiropractic Center Services: The Heart of Texas Chiropractic offers the expert and compassionate care of Dr. Marilyn Goodman. Through chiropractic approaches and techniques, Dr. Goodman improves the well-being of her patients with a holistic approach – she determines the underlying causes of her patients’ pain and discomfort and zeros in on that source rather than merely treating their symptoms.

Dr. Goodman and her staff at Heart of Texas Chiropractic take pride in providing preventative healthcare for everyone who wants it. They also do follow-up checkups to ensure patients remain pain-free once released from their care.

Dr. Goodman is one of few chiropractors certified in practicing the Activator technique. This technique uses an instrument expertly designed to provide precisely controlled thrust while not straining the patient. It is used to stimulate the joints and nervous system before the body tightens. The Activator technique is popular among patients of all types, including pregnant women, babies, children, athletes, and seniors, for its comfortable and effective relief.

Advantages of Visiting a Chiropractor: One of the beauties of chiropractic health services and a priority for Dr. Goodman is the ability to provide safe, natural, and holistic approaches to rebuilding and restoring health, without the need for medications or invasive medical procedures. The non-invasiveness and instant pain relief that are hallmarks of chiropractic medicine make it a favorite to those in the know.

Heart of Texas Chiropractic and chiropractor Dr. Goodman believe that an independent and dynamic lifestyle is achievable through a good chiropractic care plan. The chiropractors at Heart of Texas Chiropractic focus on employing chiropractic treatments that bring immediate and effective pain relief for conditions along the spine and in the extremities. They also carefully consider all elements of each condition with each patient to ensure the chiropractic treatment experience is as comfortable as possible.

About Us: Since 1991, Dr. Marilyn Goodman, D.C. has served the Waco community as a licensed chiropractor. Before that time, Dr. Goodman was a practicing nurse for 17 years, but then in the 1980s, she was in a severe automobile accident and chiropractic was the only modality that helped her recover. Dr. Goodman was then inspired to become a chiropractor so she could share the uniqueness of chiropractic care with others. She earned her Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Parker University in Dallas, TX.

