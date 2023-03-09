From Heartbreak to Happiness: Geraldine's story will inspire you in the best-selling book "Unstoppable"

Best-Selling Author and health and wellness coach from Australia shares her inspiring story in the book Unstoppable, aimed at empowering women to overcome grief and trauma, achieve financial independence, and become the best version of themselves.

Australian author and health and wellness coach, Geraldine Schollum, shares her inspiring story in the new book Best-Selling Book, Unstoppable. Geraldine's contribution to the book is a powerful message of hope and resilience, demonstrating that no matter what challenges you may face, it is possible to create the life you desire.

Geraldine's story is one of overcoming heartbreak and adversity. Through her own experience, she has discovered that the power of self-belief, focus, and determination can lead to a rewarding future. Her journey is a testament to the idea that no matter where you are in life, it's never too late to start creating the life you truly want.

The book, “Unstoppable”, hit “Best Seller” status within hours of its release and achieved Number 1 spot in 28 categories globally.

In Unstoppable, Geraldine shares her story of personal growth and empowerment, with a message that inspires and motivates women to become unstoppable. She encourages women to take control of their lives and work towards their goals, despite any obstacles they may face.

When asked about becoming a best-selling author, Geraldine expressed extreme gratitude and excitement for the opportunity to inspire other women to achieve their dreams. Her contribution to the book has not only empowered her to dream bigger but has also provided her with a platform to help other women achieve their dreams.

Geraldine's mission is to help women generate income for their households while still being able to be there for their families. She is passionate about helping women overcome major grief or trauma in their lives by providing a platform for financial independence. Through her work in health and wellness coaching, Geraldine is committed to empowering women to reach their full potential.

When asked how she would like to inspire women to become unstoppable, Geraldine said, "By being a part of a community of like-minded women, and becoming empowered to share my journey, I would hope to inspire women that through faith, and self-belief, and focusing on their values and their goals, they can become Unstoppable."

Geraldine's tip for women to become unstoppable is to practice gratitude. "Learn to train your mind to see the good in the world around you through practicing gratitude. Gratitude increases your ability to overcome the challenges that invariably enter our lives from time to time. Gratitude can change your world if you let it."

Geraldine's story is a must-read for anyone looking for inspiration, motivation, and hope. Her contribution to Unstoppable is a reminder that we all have the power to create the life we desire, no matter what challenges we may face.

About Us: Geraldine Schollum is a Best-Selling Author and Health and Wellness coach. Her mission is to help women generate income for their households while still being able to be there for their families. She is passionate about helping women overcome major grief or trauma in their lives by providing a platform for financial independence.

