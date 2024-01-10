Heartland Construction and Roofing Marks Ten Years of Growth with High-Quality Commercial and Industrial Projects

Under the guidance of its president, Shane Allyne, Heartland Construction and Roofing has seen a solid decade of expansion while taking on—and successfully completing—numerous complex, large-scale projects. Allyne credits the reputation for applying skill and passion to every project to the company’s workers.

—

Heartland Construction and Roofing President Shane Allyne grew up listening to his father explain building techniques to contractors while traveling to and from worksites. Those instructional trips inspired a lifelong love of building in Allyne, and he used that knowledge to enter the industry.

After Allyne acquired Heartland Construction, he set out to make the Ohio-based start-to-finish construction company a success. The company now handles all aspects of commercial and industrial roofing throughout the Midwest.

Building the Right Team

One of the keys to Heartland Construction and Roofing’s success is the team of skilled and specialized workers Allyne assembled. In addition to cultivating a staff comprised of the best in the business, he also focused on building a healthy company where the employees feel like valued parts of a whole.

“We’ve taken very calculated steps and spent a lot of time laying the groundwork to build not just a fantastic team but a healthy company,” Allyne said. “While we probably could have grown faster, our due diligence in selecting the project that’s a proper fit for Heartland is one of the paramount reasons we’ve successfully completed every project.”

Reaching for the Sky (Scrapers)

Rather than bidding on numerous projects at once, Allyne focuses on finding jobs suited to the highly skilled team he has in place. This tactic ensures that clients receive the highest possible value while the workers can lean on their experience to handle any onsite challenges.

“We’re very selective with what we take on. Our team reviews hundreds of potential projects before deciding to bid on one to ensure the proper fit.

Allyne’s staff reroofed the 32-story Vern Riffe Building in Columbus, Ohio. This project presented many logistical and safety challenges, as it’s located in downtown Columbus and houses the Ohio state representatives and the state’s Governor. Among other projects are numerous school reroofs, large industrial ventures, and major airport reroofing projects.

Constructing a Reputation for Reliable Quality

Under Allyne’s leadership, Heartland Construction and Roofing has established a solid reputation as a reliable company with dedicated staff and quality results. Every team member is an experienced professional, which shows in the company's long history of customer satisfaction.

“We can take on these projects because we have a strong history of oversight and safety,” Allyne said.

The company is also a member of the National Roofing Contractors Association and continues expanding its network of industry connections.

Designing the Next Phase

When a project calls for a complex roofing system designed and installed by the best, Heartland Construction and Roofing is prepared to tackle the challenge with the same heart and dedication its workers deliver on every project. With everything Allyne and his team have accomplished over the past decade, it's easy to imagine the heights they will reach in the company's next ten years.

Conclusion

Visit the Heartland Construction and Roofing website to learn more about the company’s versatile commercial and industrial capabilities or to schedule a consultation. Reach out via LinkedIn to contact Allyne directly.



Contact Info:

Name: Senior Administrator

Email: Send Email

Organization: Heartland Construction & Roofing

Website: https://hcohio.com/



Release ID: 89118290

Should any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arise from the content contained within this press release, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our dedicated team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is at the core of our commitment to our readers.