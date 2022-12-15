Heather Gray, The Lyme Boss, International Best-selling Author and Speaker Shares Her Practical Suggestions to Help Clients Manage their Lyme and Autoimmune Diseases in her collaborative book “Needs Gap”.

Heather Gray, owner of The Lyme Boss has written about her story of overcoming Lyme disease and managing two of her autoimmune diseases in “Needs Gap: Simple Guide to Manage Autoimmune Disease and Chronic Pain- Including Fun Recipes” .

—

In "Needs Gap: Simple Guide to Manage Autoimmune Disease and Chronic Pain- Including Fun Recipes (Chronic Health Recovery Book 2)", Heather Gray offers her practical advice to many others who are experiencing Lyme, Celiac, Hashimoto’s, and other autoimmune issues that are stealing their joy. In doing so, her goal for her clients is that they can return to a productive and joy-filled life.

Using Functional Diagnostic Nutrition (FDN), laboratory testing, and expert guidance, Heather implements the perfect individualized plan for her clients. This involves diet, rest, exercise, stress reduction, and supplements to help solve her client’s health puzzles. Heather offers a variety of packages that will help others to take their first step toward better health. And helps them find hope in healing.

The Intro package is a three-month program where they can learn about the foundations of health and get three months of Bioenergetic Scans, tailored meditation made from the results of the scan, and support supplements that the scan suggested. To help gently, yet effectively start to move stored trauma out of the nervous system. So that the body can get out of fight or flight and into rest, digest, and heal. This results in better moods, more energy, and less brain fog.

Clients at the end of this program will learn how to eat healthier, reduce stress, get quality sleep and so much more.

The Discovering Health package is one of the most popular 3-month programs. In this package, we build upon the foundations found in the first package and add-on, one on one support and a DNA test that helps unlock your body’s blueprint for healing.

The Ultimate Health and Brain Package is the most comprehensive program offered by The Lyme Boss. This includes what was offered in the smaller packages and 6 functional labs that will help clients, deep dive, into what the root cause of their symptoms might be. In this package, we test, not guess.

Listen to what one of her clients wrote after working with her.

"Heather has been amazing. She helped me figure out what other practitioners couldn’t and frankly didn’t want to support. She has been a wealth of knowledge, experience, and support when I was pretty down about my current status and the road ahead of me.

She has been nothing but encouraging all along the way especially when I wanted to throw in the towel. I am getting my life back literally thanks to Heather.

I would highly recommend working with her.”

If you are interested in her story you can refer to her chapter in “Needs Gap” which is available on amazon. You can also contact her through her website: The Lyme Boss | Home

About Us: Heather Gray is a Functional Diagnostic Nutritionist Practitioner. She found this work after 27 years of undiagnosed Lyme Disease, Celiac disease, Hashimoto's, and Endometriosis. She now has a practice where she teaches others how to take care of themselves and get the inflammation off their body and brain. She gives you control over your health journey and helps you find hope in healing.

Contact Info:

Name: Heather Gray

Email: Send Email

Organization: The Lyme Boss

Phone: 970-690-0359

Website: https://thelymeboss.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/1cgR4m-sJtE

