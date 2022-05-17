Hedge Fund Manager Gives Keynote in Miami’s Historic Overtown Community

—

Money is a sensitive topic for most people, it’s something that many have a limited understanding of, and it’s something that plays an important role in everyone’s life. As the famous investor Warren Buffett is known for saying, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.” The good news is that once people know the basics, it’s pretty easy to understand and adopt a more conscious relationship with money management. This was what the training, “What is Money? & How To Put it To Work!”, a keynote presentation by Dion Pouncil, the Principal & Chief Investment Officer of Pouncil Capital, held at the Center for Black Innovation on May 3, 2022, was all about.

Pouncil, the Principal & Chief Investment Officer of Pouncil Capital, spoke to a filled room in Miami’s historic Overtown community about the history of money, the Gold Standard, how to have a positive money mindset, and investing and trading during the event as he introduced them to Money$kool.com, a streaming app like Netflix for learning how to trade, invest and financial education.

After a near death experience with COVID, Dion declared his mission to help over 75 million people improve their lives through financial education, trading, and investing. With currently over 6,000 students in his various programs, Pouncil states his primary objective for Money$kool is to help everyday people depart from the rat-race by shifting their mindset about money, learn factual information, and practical skills that enable them to make data driven decisions to arrive at a lifestyle they want to design for themselves.

This app is simple to use, beautifully designed, and easy to understand, which includes content on investing, trading, stocks, options, futures, bonds, forex, and crypto. Money$kool is available for both iOS and Android devices, Roku, AppleTV, streaming platforms, smart tvs such as LG & Samsung and even Xbox so anyone can learn anytime, anywhere. Full details can be found at https://moneyskool.com/.

