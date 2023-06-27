Hedgehog Security Unveils Groundbreaking Partnerships to Enhance Client Experience

Hedgehog Security, a leading Managed Security Services Provider, has formed strategic partnerships with Wazuh and Fortinet to enhance their cybersecurity services.

—

Cybersecurity powerhouse, Hedgehog Security, has recently announced two strategic partnerships set to revolutionise the level of service provided to its clients.

Hedgehog Security, a top Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP), has joined forces with renowned cyber security companies Wazuh and Fortinet.

The collaboration will enhance the service Hedgehog Security has been delivering to its customer for more than 15 years - delivering superior cybersecurity services and safeguarding businesses against evolving cyber threats.

Hedgehog Security offers managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and round-the-clock Security Operations Centre (SOC) services to clients globally. As a dedicated MSSP, Hedgehog Security aims to deliver affordable total cybersecurity solutions to companies in the legal, financial services, and maritime sectors.

Hedgehog Security CEO Peter Bassill said that collaborations with these two established and trusted cyber security partners gave their clients a guarantee of the best service around – tapping into the specialities of each of the companies, but under one umbrella and a seamless service.

Wazuh brings its market leading and cutting-edge SIEM and Extended Detection and Response (XDR) service to Hedgehog Security's SOC. This empowers Hedgehog Security to monitor threats and attacks across multiple clients, identifying attack correlations and better defending networks.

By teaming up with Fortinet, Hedgehog Security gains access to their flexible and scalable offerings, enabling the delivery of managed firewalls for smaller SOC-as-a-Service clients. This expanded capability enhances the comprehensive protection Hedgehog Security offers to its clientele, ensuring their networks remain secure against malicious activities.

"Our partnership with Wazuh and Fortinet marks a significant milestone for Hedgehog Security," said Peter Bassill.

“When a client comes to us with cyber security needs, we can now offer them the full package. It is surprising how many businesses who come to us don’t have firewalls set up on their systems. With these collaborations, we can offer that and a fully comprehensive service so all of their cyber security needs are looked after under one roof by one trusted team.

"With Wazuh's cutting-edge SIEM and XDR service and Fortinet's industry-leading firewall solutions, we are better equipped to proactively defend our clients' businesses against cyber threats, providing them with peace of mind to focus on their core operations,” he added.

Hedgehog Security works with a wide range of businesses, from law firms, financial institutions and organisations looking to safeguard extremely sensitive data, through to high profile executives doing business on super yachts, who must rely on Hedgehog Security’s access to satellite communication to keep delicate information protected while at sea.

Through this collaboration, Hedgehog Security aims to revolutionise the way companies approach cybersecurity. By combining their expertise and leveraging the advanced technologies of Wazuh and Fortinet, Hedgehog Security will continue to deliver unparalleled cybersecurity services, ensuring businesses remain resilient in the face of ever-evolving cyber threats.

For more information about Hedgehog Security and their cybersecurity services, please visit https://hedgehogsecurity.co.uk.



About Us: Hedgehog Security is a leading Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) specializing in providing managed SIEM and 24x7 Security Operations Centre (SOC) services. With a mission to deliver superior cybersecurity services and expertise against any form of cyber threat, Hedgehog Security has been at the forefront of protecting businesses for 15 years. Their SOC as a Service offering ensures affordable total cybersecurity, allowing clients to focus on running their businesses with peace of mind. https://hedgehogsecurity.co.uk

Contact Info:

Name: Peter Bassill

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hedgehog Security Ltd

Phone: +34 711 023036

Website: https://hedgehogsecurity.co.uk



Release ID: 89101018

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.