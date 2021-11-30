Hedgespur — An Ever-growing Platform That Funds-Mentors Blockchain Startups

The firm plans to decentralize the web by establishing and developing next-generation blockchain initiatives under Hedgespur's guidance

Hedgespur team is pleased to announce the launch of its platform. As blockchain entrepreneurs are struggling to market and expand their concepts owing to a lack of resources and mentoring. Many blockchain firms have great ideas but no specific plans to get their goods in front of the audience. Due to this issue, some blockchain projects have ceased to exist.

For organizations that are failing in this area, Hedgespur plans to provide high-quality, low-cost growth services. It provides a low-cost solution by offering a blockchain accelerator program that provides blockchain entrepreneurs coaching, marketing strategies, and investment possibilities.

Growth for all firms

It will provide growth to every firm that needs it, even the tiniest businesses worldwide. Decentralized Accelerator helps blockchain developers grow and sell their ideas.

A Blockchain Accelerator program helps crypto and blockchain businesses and other emerging companies provide coaching, funding, and digital marketing support.

A percentage of future success is simpler for a startup to provide than a flat fee; after all, there is no cost if they fail and lots of income to split if they are tremendously successful.

DeFi Incubators

Despite some similarities to traditional incubators, there are important differences: Traditional incubators must abide by government restrictions, while DeFi incubators do not, hence lacking policymaker support. Hedgespur aims to become a Decentralized Blockchain Incubator where Hedge Token holders, Stakeholders make choices to varying degrees.

The firm plans to decentralize the web by establishing and developing next-generation blockchain initiatives under Hedgespur's guidance. It is only at the screening step that the DAO does not control, which indeed takes place among nominations, voting, and a team in charge of filtering out low-quality or fraudulent proposals. The hedge community may vote with their Hedge Tokens on projects that garner enough votes and are once listed on the Hedgepad.

Assisting blockchain startups in establishing their MVP, Hedgespur offers legal, technical, operational, marketing, cybersecurity, and more knowledge.

About Hedgespur

Hedgespur was founded in response to the rising need for blockchain firms with great ideas but no experience in starting or expanding businesses and no professional coaching. Investors with over five years of expertise in the blockchain and digital field founded the firm in 2021.

