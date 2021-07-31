Heidi G. Villari named on SuperLawyers “Top 50: 2021 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List”

Philadelphia Personal Injury Lawyer Heidi G. Villari has been named on SuperLawyers' “Top 50: 2021 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List” for the second consecutive year.

—

Heidi G. Villari, the founding attorney of The Villari Firm, has been included on SuperLawyers Top 50: 2021 Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List.

Ms. Villari has been representing plaintiffs in catastrophic injury cases for over 20 twenty years. She has earned over $130 million in settlements and awards during her time as a personal injury lawyer.

This is the second consecutive year that Ms. Villari has been named to the “Top 50: Women Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List.” In 2019, Ms. Villari earned the Clients’ Choice Award for AVVO with a 10/10 rating based on experience and background, client reviews, and additional qualifications.

Ms. Villari serves on the Board of the Philadelphia Trial Lawyers Association. She served as a Judge Pro Tempore for Philadelphia County and is a Hearing Committee Member for the Disciplinary Board of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. She is also a member of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, the Philadelphia Bar Association, and the Justinian Society.

About the Villari Firm:

The Villari Firm, PLLC is a leading Philadelphia personal injury law firm. Since 1998, we have fought for the rights and interests of the injured, the voiceless, and the wronged. In dedicating our practice to the representation of plaintiffs in personal injury, birth injury, medical malpractice, premises liability, product liability, and wrongful death actions, we have successfully recovered over $130 million in verdicts and settlements for our clients.The Villari Firm

Contact Info:

Name: Matthew Moorhead

Email: Send Email

Organization: Sagapixel

Address: 523 Hollywood Ave Suite 201 Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Phone: 856-701-7947

Website: https://sagapixel.com/

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/heidi-g-villari-named-on-superlawyers-top-50-2021-women-pennsylvania-super-lawyers-list/89039550

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89039550