Heidrick & Struggles Adds an Executive Search Consultant in Asia Pacific and the Middle East

HONG KONG, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, has added a new consultant to its Executive Search business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East in June 2021.

"It is an incredibly important time to be supporting our clients as they adjust to the rapid change brought on by the pandemic, and we are working closely with our clients to help them find strategic talent solutions to meet their business and operational needs," said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "Louise brings a range of skills across sectors and has helped countless leadership teams develop the right mix of talent for changing organizations."

Louise Huang joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Principal in the Singapore office, bringing 20 years of commercial, search and leadership advisory experience. She has partnered with clients in healthcare, consumer services and hospitality and leisure in leading searches for CEOs, presidents, COOs and other C-suite leaders. Previously, Louise spent 15 years at another global executive search firm in Singapore and the United States.

