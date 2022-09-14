Heidrick & Struggles Adds Executive Search Consultants to Asia Pacific and Middle East

HONG KONG, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and talent solutions, added three new consultants to its executive search business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East in August 2022.

"In today's shifting economic landscape, it is more critical than ever to find agile, high-performing leaders who can navigate this environment and drive innovative talent solutions for clients," said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "Our clients will benefit from the wealth of experience that Ritu, Ashutosh, and Luke possess in order to build top leadership teams."

Ritu Khandelia joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Mumbai office. As a former investment banker focused on private equity and mergers and acquisitions, Ritu brings deep expertise to the Financial Services Practice in India. Previously, she was with another global executive search firm.

Ashutosh (Ash) Khanna joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the New Delhi office, bringing more than 15 years of experience. Ash specializes in the consumer sector and leads the Consumer Markets Practice in South Asia. He works closely with clients on senior-level searches and board advisory work. Previously, he was with another global executive search firm.

Luke Robbins joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Perth office, bringing more than 20 years of experience. Luke has worked with clients across sectors, including energy and metals and mining. He will bring his expertise to the firm's global Industrial Practice. Previously, he was with a multinational search firm.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com