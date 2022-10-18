Heidrick & Struggles Adds New Consultant in the Middle East

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a principal to its Heidrick Consulting business in the Middle East in September 2022.

"In today's challenging business conditions, companies are seeking to develop nimble, high-performing leadership teams that can operate in an uncertain economic environment," said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner, Heidrick Consulting, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Emerging Markets. "Antoine's depth of global talent experience will help our clients build leadership teams successful in driving their business objectives."

Antoine Honore joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Dubai office. Bringing more than 15 years of experience in designing and delivering large-scale global talent assessment and succession planning programs, Antoine specializes in empowering clients with data-driven, actionable insights to inform talent decisions. Previously, he was a member of the senior leadership team of Australia's largest technology company.

