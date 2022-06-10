Heidrick & Struggles Adds A Principal to Executive Search in Asia Pacific

HONG KONG, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and talent solutions, added a new executive search principal in May 2022.

"In today's dynamic economic environment, our clients turn to us to help them develop the leadership teams needed to drive maximum performance," said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "Jenny Wang brings deep expertise in identifying talent with success in a global environment, especially with emerging Chinese companies."

Jenny Wang joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Shanghai office, bringing more than 20 years of experience. She specializes in helping clients find senior-level talent solutions in biotechnology, biopharmaceuticals, medical devices, med-tech, and healthcare sectors across China and Asia. She partners with many multinational organizations to support key operations in China. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, Wang worked with other international executive search firms.

