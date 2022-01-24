Heidrick & Struggles Appoints New Leaders for Asia Pacific & Middle East

HONG KONG, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) today announced new leadership appointments in the Asia Pacific and Middle East region, effective January 1, 2022, as part of its ongoing commitment to professional development and advancement. These include Regional Practice Managing Partners in Asia Pacific and the Middle East for the Global Technology & Services Practice and the CEO & Board of Directors Practice; Country Manager for Australia; and Partner-in-Charge for Singapore.

Commenting on the appointments, Stephen McAlinden , Regional Leader, Asia Pacific & Middle East, Heidrick & Struggles said: "As organizations continue to navigate a course for success and adapt through these uncertain times, our latest leadership appointments draw on our consultants' deep expertise that will enable us to better support our clients and meet the ever evolving, diverse business needs in the region. The new appointments will also strengthen our own leadership and teams across key geographies for our business. We are committed to the continuous growth of talent within our firm, and we are excited to begin this next chapter with our newly positioned partners at the helm."

Dan Cullen , based in Singapore, has been appointed as Regional Practice Managing Partner of the Global Technology & Services Practice for Asia Pacific & Middle East. Dan has deep experience in facilitating senior leadership and organizational transformation in areas, such as cloud, cybersecurity, digital, IoT and mobility. In his new role, he will focus on software leadership, as well as private equity and venture capital investments in the digital infrastructure and cloud industries.

Jiat-Hui Wu has been named Partner-in-Charge of Heidrick & Struggles' Singapore office. Jiat-Hui has a strong background in leadership consulting and executive search for leading financial institutions in Southeast Asia, particularly for Singapore-headquartered organizations. With her specialist industry knowledge of asset management, banking, insurance and financial technology, Jiat-Hui will lead a strong team, continuing to advise organizations on their leadership requirements.

Guy Farrow , based in Sydney, becomes Regional Practice Managing Partner of the CEO & Board of Directors Practice for Asia Pacific & Middle East, a newly created role. He has contributed to board, CEO and senior executive searches for clients in the industrial sector, focusing on transportation, logistics, infrastructure and energy. Guy also has broad international expertise in operations, sales and marketing, finance and planning and ecommerce.

Graham Kittle, also based in Sydney, takes on the role of Country Manager of Heidrick & Struggles Australia. In this new role, Graham will lead a diverse and talented team to continue strengthening our leading positioning and drive impactful growth of the firm's full range of capabilities and services. With over 25 years of experience in technology, digital and consulting, Graham will continue to lead executive search engagements in C-suite and board levels across high-tech, digital, consulting services and private equity and venture capital investments in the digital and technology sectors.

Asia Pacific and the Middle East remain one of the most diverse and dynamic regions in the world. As a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, Heidrick & Struggles is continuously innovating and growing its capabilities and talent to help clients find and train top leaders in every major industry sector and function.

About Heidrick & Struggles

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time.® www.heidrick.com

Media Contacts

Lillian Lee

llee@heidrick.com

Sarah Wong

swong@heidrick.com