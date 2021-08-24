Heidrick & Struggles Welcomes Three New Consultants in Asia Pacific and the Middle East

HONG KONG, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, has added one partner to its Executive Search business and two principals to its Heidrick Consulting business in Asia Pacific and the Middle East during July 2021.

"Our clients are seeking leaders that help them align their organizations to realize their strategic goals," said Stephen McAlinden, Regional Leader, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. "Suresh brings a wealth of experience advising clients on how to leverage their talent strategy to meet their organizational objectives."

Suresh Raina joined Heidrick & Struggles as a partner in the Mumbai Office, specializing in recruiting CEOs and CXOs for a wide array of organizations across the manufacturing, transportation, logistics, infrastructure and energy sectors. Drawing on his years of cross-functional corporate experience and work in executive search, leadership development and board advisory, Suresh is a proven strategic partner and trusted advisor to clients advising them on their leadership talent matters. Previously, Suresh spent a decade with another executive search firm where he led the industrial and infrastructure practices.

"Companies are focused on navigating complex global challenges as they work to enhance leadership skills and cultivate cultures," said Markus Wiesner, Regional Managing Partner, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Emerging Markets, Heidrick Consulting. "These new consultants will provide timely strategic counsel to our clients as they strengthen and develop their leadership and cultures to meet the demands of the current environment."

Dr. Cate Borness joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Sydney office and a member of Heidrick Consulting, advising senior leadership teams on individual, team and organizational effectiveness. She brings more than 25 years of experience designing and implementing development initiatives for senior leaders across a range of sectors. Her deep expertise in assessment underpins her delivery of programs relating to succession planning, leadership, team dynamics, diversity and inclusion, wellbeing, culture, and engagement. Previously, Cate worked for another consulting firm as a director in the human capital practice in Sydney.

Joyce Chan joined Heidrick & Struggles as a principal in the Singapore office and a member of Heidrick Consulting, where she counsels corporate leaders on organizational transformation through design solutions, human capital strategies and leadership development. Bringing more than 15 years of experience in strategy and organization consulting with leaders in government, state-owned enterprises and the healthcare sector. Joyce has led several complex, multi-solution projects helping leaders augment and optimize their organizations and ensure readiness for change. Prior to joining Heidrick & Struggles, she was a member of another leading search firm's organizational strategy practice in Singapore.

Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations.

