Heineken Silver is on a mission to end bitterness, starting with one of the biggest love-hate relationships in Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”









WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the new world-class light beer, Heineken Silver, announced that they will once again be stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), this time to celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine”, in U.S. theaters July 26.

The collaboration will include an exciting, new creative campaign featuring the film's stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Wolverine), where fans will see how Heineken Silver is the perfect bridge to help resolve the bitterness between Deadpool and Wolverine.

In the spot, Deadpool entices Wolverine to rise above hostility, offering to instead share a Heineken Silver rather than fight. The campaign will include a television spot, in-store promotion, as well as digital and social media support.

“One thing that Deadpool and Wolverine can agree on is that Toad is not in anyone’s top 10 mutants. But that’s not why you’re here. The other thing we agree on is that we’re happy to be entering the MCU with Heineken Silver. Nothing gets you through the long and frequently confusing days in the multiverse like the crisp & refreshing taste of Heineken Silver,” said Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, in a first ever joint statement.

Heineken Silver is meant for those who are looking to reach out and connect with people around them with a more accessible and less bitter taste. With only 2.9 carbs and 95 calories this world-class light beer has all the taste, with no bitter endings.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to continue building our presence within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, this time through a unique collaboration that will leave MCU fans without any bitter ending,” said Jonnie Cahill, Chief Marketing Officer at Heineken USA. “This team-up will give viewers a special opportunity to see Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) set aside their differences over a beer, which is what Heineken Silver is all about - rising above bitterness to come together over a world-class beer.”

“We’re excited to be bringing Heineken into the MCU fold again,” said Holly Frank, VP of Partnership Management & Operations for Marvel Studios titles. “Heineken Silver is all about ditching bitterness, so seeing how Deadpool and Wolverine could potentially do the same in a spot made for an exciting storytelling opportunity. Plus, Heineken is giving fans more of what they want with this campaign – Deadpool & Wolverine!”

Coming as a continuation of Heineken Silver’s All The Taste, No Bitter Endings campaign, this collaboration expands on Heineken’s rich history of film integrations. Since 2021, Heineken has been building its relationship with Marvel Studios, including integrations within Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon & The Winter Soldier” as well as a Super Bowl campaign with Marvel Studios’ “Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania.”

About MARVEL STUDIOS’ DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate, iconic, cinematic team-up throwdown in U.S. theaters July 26.

