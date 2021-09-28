HEISHA DNEST2 redefines autonomous drones

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA TECH recently released its second generation product HEISHA DNEST2 on 28th September, 2021. DNEST2 is a ready-to-use, fully automated, remote aerial flight data collection system. The product takes drone operation to a whole new level, fully eliminating the need for a pilot. DNEST2 is not only a drone charging station, but also a drone smart home.

Although they are also called unmanned aerial vehicles, drones must be operated by a professional pilot. HEISHA is aiming at to achieve truly unmanned smart flight, and, with this goal in mind, released DNEST1 at the end of 2020.



HEISHA DNEST2 is the second generation drone-in-a-box solution. DNEST2 is compatible with DJI drones and Autel Drones, Parrot, Skydio.

Following the release, HEISHA took into consideration the feedback received from its users, and, after much effort to upgrade the system, rolled out HEISHA DNEST2. The system is a perfect tool for drone service providers, whose fleet may include commercial drones from multiple manufacturers. For operators using different drones for a variety of applications on a job site, the DNEST2 provides a universal solution.

Users who are not pilots or have no knowledge of flying a drone can now operate a drone easily. The DNEST2 will be an easier option for users who need to remotely inspect owned land, an estate, a ranch, a fishery, a factory, or any property or operation which requires constant monitoring or for which they need real-time video from the air.

This newest release allows drones from different manufacturers to share the same charging platform while enabling a wide variety of new applications.

It also offers users an easy-fly experience. Operators can remotely control the drone through the DNEST app much like playing a game. If the operator needs a more professional operation, remote control can be handled through the web command center. With the AI precision landing system, operators can fly the drone no matter whether it is day or night.

With a remote monitoring and diagnosis system, maintenance is both simple and smart. The product has passed CE, FCC and other third-party reliability certifications.

The simplicity in the operation of the HEISHA DNEST2 makes drones and drone technology accessible to all. HEISHA now offers interested users an experience session of remote flight at no cost. Anyone who is interested can contact info@heishatech.com. HEISHA is fully ready to accept orders, with a lead time for delivery of 30 days.

