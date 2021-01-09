HEISHA Launches User-friendly Drone-in-the-box Solution; Calls for Globally Exclusive Partners

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HEISHA, the leading provider of autonomous drone charging stations in the world, as launched DNEST—its newest and smallest charging station—together with a global call for exclusive partners.



DNEST is the first ready-to-use, fully automatic consumer drone-in-the-box solution

With a size of 1 cubic meter, and weighing less than 40 kilograms, DNEST makes it easy to deploy in the garden or on a roof. Unlike other industrial products from the company, DNEST is a user-friendly product aimed squarely at the consumer market. It is a ready-to-fly product with a charging station, DJI Mavic 2 Zoom and software ready for action. Without any piloting skills, users can easily operate DNEST to keep an eye on their properties from the air at any time and from any place.

Ling Lu, CEO of HEISHA said, "With the release of this new product we are also putting the call out for exclusive partners globally. The reason for exclusivity is to ensure stability and profitability for new, exclusive partners coming on board. Partners will then be more incentivized to provide good service to customers. HEISHA is not simply seeking dealers, but partners with whom we can together create an excellent product."

Developed with sole goal of making an easy-to-use drone charging solution, DNEST is equipped with a sixth-generation drone charging pad and third-generation controller technology. Together with CLOUD CENTURY Freesky remote control center and Amazon cloud services, it allows users to have a bird's eye view whenever they need.

HEISHA D-series drone charging solution is a completely open-source platform with a low cost and high reliability to save your development time and costs.

For more information about the product, please visit: https://www.heishatech.com/dnest-hardware-for-drone-in-a-box-solution/

DNEST introduction video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1e9Yhzak56A&feature=youtu.be

DNEST exclusive partner policy: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=miSnCHK1eNM



About HEISHA

A technology-driven company, HEISHA Tech, is a leading drone self-charging station brand. The company focuses on creating products with real value for daily life through advancing science and technology. With a manufacturing facility of more than 1,700 square meters and advanced testing and processing equipment, HEISHA provides cost and time-saving solutions for more developers and is open to OEM and business partnerships.