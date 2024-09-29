Helen Express Introduces New Shipping Rates and Guidelines for Late 2024 to the US, Australia, and Canada

Helen Express, a leading international shipping company, has announced updated shipping rates and guidelines for sending packages from Vietnam to the United States, Australia, and Canada, effective late 2024

With the holiday season approaching, Helen Express has released updated information to assist businesses and individuals in navigating shipping processes efficiently during this peak period.



“Our customers depend on reliable and affordable shipping, especially as the demand increases during the holiday season for services to the US, Australia, and Canada,” said a representative from Helen Express. “We are committed to delivering the best solutions to ensure goods are shipped safely and on schedule. The revised rates and guidelines are tailored to reflect current market trends, allowing our customers to plan their shipments more efficiently.”

Overview of Shipping Rates

In response to evolving market trends and customer demands, Helen Express has revised its shipping rates to offer competitive pricing while maintaining top-tier service standards. These updated rates cater to various shipping needs, from small parcels to large freight, ensuring customers receive maximum value.

Shipping from Vietnam to the US now begins at 11 USD per kilogram for shipments exceeding 20 kilograms. For smaller packages, prices start at 48 USD. These rates are influenced by factors such as package size, weight, and the chosen shipping method. See more info here: https://helenexpress.com/gui-hang-di-my-tai-tphcm.html



Shipping from Vietnam to Australia is now priced at 39 USD per kilogram for standard goods. The shorter distance between Vietnam and Australia generally results in lower shipping costs compared to other international destinations. See more info here: https://helenexpress.com/gui-hang-di-uc-tai-tphcm.html

Shipping from Vietnam to Canada starts at 49 USD per kilogram, with prices varying based on the shipment's size and weight. For more info check: https://helenexpress.com/gui-hang-di-canada.html

These rates reflect Helen Express’s commitment to providing clear and affordable shipping options, helping customers plan their shipments with confidence.

Weight and Dimensions:

Shipping costs are based on either the actual weight or the dimensional weight, depending on which is greater. Customers can reduce shipping expenses by optimizing their packaging to minimize dimensions.

Mode of Transportation:

Customers can choose between air, sea, or express delivery, each with different pricing structures. Air freight typically offers faster delivery times at a higher cost, while sea freight is more economical for larger shipments with flexible delivery schedules.

Destination Location:

Shipping rates are also influenced by the final destination within the US, Australia, or Canada. Urban areas near major airports or logistics hubs generally incur lower costs, while deliveries to remote or rural locations may be subject to additional charges.

Year-End Shipping Considerations

As the holiday season approaches, shipping volumes usually increase, leading to potential delays and higher costs. To assist customers during this busy period, Helen Express offers the following advice:

Customs Procedures:

With the rise in holiday shipments, customs processing can become more stringent. Helen Express recommends that customers prepare all necessary documentation, such as commercial invoices and customs declarations, to avoid delays and extra charges.

Proper Packaging:

Proper packaging is essential for ensuring goods arrive in good condition, especially during high-traffic periods. Helen Express suggests using shock-resistant materials and clear labeling to protect shipments and facilitate smooth transit.

Choosing the Right Provider:

While cost is a crucial factor, customers should also consider service quality, delivery times, and insurance options when selecting a shipping provider. Helen Express’s updated rates are designed to strike a balance between affordability and reliability, ensuring a trustworthy shipping experience.

About Helen Express

Helen Express, headquartered in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is a leading international shipping company specializing in door-to-door delivery services. The company partners with top international express delivery providers to offer fast, accurate, and secure shipping solutions worldwide. Committed to delivering economical and efficient services, Helen Express supports businesses and individuals in navigating the complexities of international shipping, particularly during peak seasons.

