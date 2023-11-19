Helena West Side Mexican Restaurant: Fish & Vegetarian Taco Menu Updated

Taco Del Sol (406-443-3978), an award-winning restaurant that serves authentic Mexican food, announced updates to its seafood, meat, and vegetarian taco menu choices.

Customers can now order an updated variety of hard and soft corn and flour tacos to eat in or take out from Taco Del Sol’s location on Last Chance Gulch. The restaurant’s dishes are made from fresh ingredients and house-made sauces.

More details can be found at https://www.tacodelsolhelenamt.com/

In line with its commitment to accommodating diverse dietary needs and preferences, the Mexican eatery’s updated taco menu includes gluten-free, vegan, and healthy low-carb options.

According to a Tastewise report, Americans consume over 4.5 billion tacos annually and the global taco market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.76% by 2027. The primary reasons for the meal’s popularity are its versatility and convenience as a light snack food.

On the menu, customers will find Taco Del Sol’s signature Fish Taco containing baked Alaskan cod - a favorite among locals and tourists. Typically prepared with breadcrumbs and flavoring, the baked cod filling is high in protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Accompaniments include shredded cabbage, cheese, salsa fresca, and white sauce.

For protein fillings, customers can choose between chicken, beef, carnitas shredded pork, or carne asada - a common dish served in Mexico consisting of grilled and sliced beef that is marinated in spices and salt. The restaurant’s seafood choices include shrimp with cabbage and pico de gallo.

Customers who prefer meat-free ingredients can opt for the Veggie Taco with a choice of black, pinto, or refried beans together with cheese, lettuce, and salsa. For a shell-free taco variation, Taco Del Sol offers a Taco Salad where customers can combine their favorite ingredients.

Taco Del Sol’s other cuisine spans a wide variety of burritos, including the Baby Burrito with 3 ingredients rolled into a 6” flour tortilla (whole wheat options can be requested as well). In addition, customers can add sides to their meals such as rice and beans and chips with guacamole, together with soft drinks, local beer, and sangria.

Taco Del Sol has been serving the Helena community since 2010 and has won several awards for its food and service, including the Best of Helena 2021. The restaurant supports the YWCA, Myrna Loy Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and numerous other local organizations.

A satisfied customer said: “This restaurant is the place to go in Helena. We were greeted immediately and ordered beef tacos with guacamole which were promptly served. The portions were generous and delicious, and the employees were so kind and attentive.”

