Helios Informatika Nusantara Collaborates with Tencent Cloud to Overcome Cloud Adoption Challenges in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Helios Informatika Nusantara (Helios), an infrastructure, cloud, and digital solutions provider as well as a subsidiary of the CTI Group announced its strategic collaboration with Tencent Cloud, the cloud business of global technology company Tencent, to provide stable and secure cloud offerings for various industries in Indonesia, assisting businesses in overcoming challenges in their cloudification journey.

This collaboration is one of Helios' actions in optimizing Indonesia's digital journey, seeing a significant increase in cloud adoption both in enterprise-scale businesses and SMEs, which has been accelerated due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though the use of cloud technology has become ideal, Indonesian companies still face various challenges in carrying out their digital transformation.

According to PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC survey "The Impact of Cloud Computing on the Indonesian Economy" in 2021, the several challenges faced by enterprise-scale businesses in Indonesia are talent availability (70%), implementation costs (60%), uncertainty over regulation and needs local data center (50%) and the need of secure, easy to manage and reliable cloud (40%). Meanwhile, the challenges experienced by SME businesses are the need for cloud usability, efficient costs, connectivity, and support.

"As more and more companies in Indonesia believe in the importance of digitization, the demand for cloud technology from all industries and fields has increased. We are pleased to join hands with Tencent Cloud which is known for its high-performance and reliable technology, to achieve our goal of meeting the needs and addressing cloud adoption issues faced by business people in Indonesia, such as cloud infrastructure that does not align with the company's internal capabilities or external regulations. We hope that today's announcement is just the beginning of more collaboration because Helios and Tencent Cloud will continue to work together to help enterprises adapt to the ever-evolving trend of digitization and cloud technology." said Royani Lo, President Director of Helios.

"With our 20+ years of experience in technological innovation and a strong infrastructure foundation, Tencent Cloud is poised to provide Indonesian enterprises with high-performing, easy-to-maintain, intelligent, and flexible cloud services. Through our collaboration with Helios, we look forward to further accelerating the digital transformation journey across different industries," said Kenneth Siow, Regional Director for Southeast Asia and General Manager of Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia, Tencent Cloud International.

Through Helios, Tencent Cloud offers end-to-end cloud solutions to support digital development in Indonesia, especially in the retail, media, and banking sectors. In Indonesia, the banking sector has shifted to digital services and requires solutions to manage massive customer data. Tencent Cloud provides solutions such as TDSQL, an enterprise-grade distributed cloud database that can assist financial institutions including Bank Neo Commerce in processing millions of transactions quickly and securely. Tencent Cloud also has two internet data centers in Indonesia that has attained certifications that prove its high-level safety and security standards, namely the Uptime Institute Tier III - Design & Facility, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, ISO 14001 and SNI (local standard).

In addition, Tencent Cloud also provides the "China Connect" solution to help Indonesian companies who want to expand their businesses to China by providing a comprehensive suite of services with guidance and support to get their operations up and running in China, including business registrations, security solutions and data analysis, leading Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, enterprise-level applications, and a package of Go-To-Market solution.

As a strategic partner, Helios has a wide channel of partners and customers to help Tencent Cloud expand the market in Indonesia. Supported by on-premises services where Helios offers 24-hour support by a team of engineers experienced in application development, and consulting with technical intelligence, which combined with Tencent Cloud's suite of products and solutions, enterprises in Indonesia will be able to enjoy a more comprehensive cloudification experience brought by Helios and Tencent Cloud.

About Helios

PT. Helios Informatika Nusantara (Helios) was founded in 2014 as a member of the Computrade Technology International (CTI) Group. Helios aims to be a leading provider of IT, cloud, digital, and infrastructure solutions and works closely with our business partners to meet the unique IT needs of customers. Currently Helios is also a Value Added Distributor of Hewlett Packard Enterprise which provides a complete range of HPE Server and Storage product portfolios, mobility solution providers such as Samsung and Helios Mobility Suites, Network Solutions (Network) such as Aruba, and IT Security solutions such as Sangfor. More info: https://www.helios.id

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel and transportation.