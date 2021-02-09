Helixtap Technologies launches digital marketplace with freemium model, to drive value and opportunities for the rubber industry

SINGAPORE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Helixtap Technologies, the independent, digital marketplace for rubber, today announces the live launch - using the freemium model - of Helixtap Ecosystem, to drive innovation and value in the rubber industry.

Commodity firms currently use outdated technology and operate within closed networks, with smaller players in developing markets unable to access wider audiences or capital to get financing for raw material or expansion, seen in the current US$1.5 trillion trade financing gap. In addition, cost constraints prevent investments into business development and technology platforms to support procurement or trading to enable better pricing of long-term contracts.

Segsarn Trai-Ukos, Managing Director of SMPT (Michelin) comments, "We now have technologies to move faster, to simplify the supply chain. The key advantage, here in Singapore, is that we have the technology and people with competencies available, so that we can bring the right advantages to create sustainable rubber production. This will benefit the smallholders and producers, as well as using technology to provide better transparency for the right pricing and the right financing options."

Helixtap Ecosystem provides a secure, independent marketplace for sellers, buyers and service providers to interact, with lower transaction costs and increased buyer/seller discovery. By using real-time data, the platform provides attractive financing options for rubber industry participants and increases access to more favourable rates across shipping, financing and insurance. As a cloud-based platform, there is no capex outlay, and the freemium model allows access to everyone across the supply chain. The range of services available through the platform include support for companies to achieve net zero emissions and business development goals.

All rubber industry participants from up to downstream can access the secure, digital marketplace, and the platform has already enjoyed strong initial user growth during its closed beta. Larger organisations can choose a subscription service, with a dedicated account manager providing a concierge service, significant trading commission discounts and preferred access to trade financing options. From smallholders, producers and processors, through to brokers, commodities traders and consumers, Helixtap Ecosystem enables all market participants to streamline processes with real-time data, immediate transactions, live tracking, and support for global market expansion.

Farah Miller, CEO of Helixtap Technologies continues, "Innovation in the natural rubber market is long overdue and we are delighted to offer all market participants a digital marketplace to grow their businesses and provide greater transparency in the agricultural commodities market."