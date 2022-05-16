Hello India! Now's the Perfect Chance to Re-experience the Wonders of Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the readiness to welcome back international travelers, Wonderful Indonesia will proudly present some of the country's best destination highlights and new experiences at South Asia's Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE) 2022 on 18 - 20 May 2022 at India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, India. The Wonderful Indonesia Pavilion is located at booth number C50.

The country's participation at SATTE arrives at a time when the country is opening up again to global tourists. Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno explained, "Bali has welcomed international tourists since early this year, supported by the granting of Visa on Arrival for 60 countries." Besides the ease of VoA facilities, Indonesia has also lifted entry PCR test requirements for international travelers who are proven asymptomatic upon arrival. Healthy and fully vaccinated visitors can now immediately make plans to enter the country.

Ni Wayan Giri Adnyani, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy, Republic of Indonesia, added, "The purpose of Indonesia's participation in SATTE 2022 is to facilitate Indonesian tourism industry players so that they can reactivate their business in India. This time, Indonesia was chosen as one of the Partner Countries, which is an appreciation to the Ministry for always participating in SATTE activities since 2008."

Twenty notable Indonesian tourism businesses will participate in the exhibition to offer various attractive packages, including Bali, a favorite destination for Indian tourists. In addition, Wonderful Indonesia will also introduce five super-priority destinations that are no less interesting than Bali, namely Borobudur, Lake Toba, Mandalika, Labuan Bajo, and Likupang.

Indian tourists have been an important market for Indonesia. Prior to the pandemic, India was one of the markets that had the highest increase in tourists every year. This is inseparable from the large potential of the Indian wedding segment, which makes Bali the main destination for their wedding location.

In March, Indonesia successfully held MotoGP at the Mandalika circuit in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara. The event is located at one of the 'Super Priority Destinations' promoted by the Government as a strategy for developing destinations outside Bali or 'The New Bali'. Later this year in October, Indonesia will host the G20 Meeting in Bali, a global international event that reaffirms global trust in Indonesia after the Covid-19 pandemic.