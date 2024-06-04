Hellocaddy USA Announces Summer Promotion for Innovative Smart Caddy Robot

IROVA INC. is excited to announce its 2024 summer promotion for Hellocaddy USA, aiming to boost dealer contracts and online sales across the United States.

IROVA INC. is excited to announce its 2024 summer promotion for Hellocaddy USA, aiming to boost dealer contracts and online sales across the United States. This major promotional effort includes significant price discounts and is part of a campaign to achieve a new sales target of 1,000 units by the end of June.

During this promotion, the Hellocaddy Smart Caddy Robot will be available at a 20% discount, reducing the price from $4,999 to $3,999. While Hellocaddy has primarily been supplied to golf courses across the U.S., this promotion is focused on expanding its reach to individual consumers. Hellocaddy is a commercial-grade, hands-free robo trolley designed to be rented by golf courses and is now available for all golfers to purchase. This autonomous caddy carries your golf bag and follows you wherever you go on the course without any user control, providing the experience of having a personal caddy.

Hellocaddy follows you autonomously, allowing you to focus on your shots and walk the course without the burden of carrying your bag or pushing a cart. It eliminates the hassle and worries of operating a motorized trolley, letting you enjoy the game the way it was meant to be played. Enhancing the traditional golfing experience, Hellocaddy carries your bag and offers helpful tips, replicating the classic caddy experience.

Equipped with advanced LiDAR sensor technology, Hellocaddy autonomously follows golfers, maintaining a safe distance and stopping automatically when obstacles are detected. Its motion assist feature allows easy navigation of steep inclines (up to 15 degrees), ensuring effortless operation. The LiDAR sensors ensure the cart maintains a safe distance from the golfer, and the motion assist feature allows the cart to navigate steep inclines effortlessly, requiring only a simple directional change of the handle.

Hellocaddy's performance has been proven by over 25 golf courses worldwide. Professionals who use Hellocaddy vouch for its state-of-the-art innovation, making it a trusted choice for golfers seeking convenience and efficiency.

Hellocaddy has received positive feedback at the world’s largest golf exhibition, the PGA Show, for the past two years. The company has signed a contract to supply 1,000 units to a sales corporation in the U.S., and the carts are currently in use at prestigious golf courses, including San Francisco's Lincoln Park Golf Course, Claremont, and Stanford University Golf Course.

For more information about Hellocaddy, visit Hellocaddy's website.

About Hellocaddy:

Hellocaddy is a state-of-the-art smart golf caddy designed to follow golfers around the course, carrying their bags and providing essential services. Leveraging advanced LiDAR sensor technology, Hellocaddy ensures a seamless and enjoyable golfing experience. Available globally in the U.S., Japan, and Korea, Hellocaddy is setting new standards in the world of golf caddy technology.

Contact Info:

Name: Tim Leible, PGA

Email: Send Email

Organization: Hellocaddy USA

Phone: (772) 318-9813

Website: https://www.hellocaddy.net



