Help Complete #TheMissingHalf with up to 50% Off from Reckitt and Shopee

MANILA, Philippines, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition, partners with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan to launch its "Complete the #MissingHalf" Regional Super Brand Day. Families can rely on trusted brands from Reckitt including Enfagrow A+ Four, Lactum 3+6+, Lysol, Durex and more to help support the protection of the health, hygiene and nutrition of their loved ones, ensuring that they are not missing out.



Shoppers can look forward to health, hygiene, and nutrition tips and exclusive deals with Reckitt’s most- anticipated Super Brand Day on Shopee

Happening on May 19, Reckitt's Super Brand Day campaign gives shoppers the best value deals on Reckitt's wide portfolio of family care essentials on Shopee Mall.

For decades, parents have been taught that academic intelligence would guarantee their child's best start to life, focusing less on confidence, creativity and independence. Reckitt puts parents' worries to rest with Enfagrow A+ Four Nurapro by helping nourish both IQ and EQ to complete the #MissingHalf together with proper nutrition and stimulation. Enfagrow A+ Four Nurapro is the only one with breakthrough MFGM and 35 mg/serving of DHA that help nourish not just IQ but also EQ development.

Reckitt's range of products goes one step further to complete the #MissingHalf for the entire family with their Health and Hygiene portfolio that consists of Lysol and Durex. As countries start to ease restrictions, hygiene moves from a defensive chore to a habitual act of protection. While families seek to bond with their communities, parents still want complete protection for their kids so that they maximize their potential. For example, not only does Lysol Disinfectant Spray kill over 100 illness-causing germs including the cold and flu virus, it also refreshes your home with 6 refreshing scents to choose from. Parents also want to instill the value of self-confidence in their children. With Veet, you can reveal the beauty of your skin with a long-lasting and user-friendly formula that can give you silky smooth skin for up to 2 weeks.

Muksitul Islam, ASEAN eCommerce Director at Reckitt, said, "Reckitt is proud to partner with Shopee in the regional Super Brand Day to connect ASEAN consumers to our beloved & trusted brands like Enfagrow A+ Four Nurapro, Lactum 3+6+, Lysol, & Durex. Through Shopee's impressive engagement tools, our consumers can not only look forward to choices tailored to their needs but also an enjoyable shopping experience from our diverse Nutrition, Health & Hygiene portfolio. We wish our consumers a wonderful Super Brand Day experience."

Annie Lin, Head of Shopee Mall at Shopee Philippines, added, "Consumers are shopping more frequently online for household and healthcare needs. We are glad to partner with Reckitt to provide parents and families with a wide variety of trusted brands that gives them the assurance they need when it comes to enhancing family health and nutrition. We will continue partnering with brands to offer shoppers access to greater convenience, variety and value all-year-round through Shopee Mall."

Through the campaign, Reckitt will educate users about what it means to complete the #MissingHalf for their children together with celebrity mom Kristine Hermosa-Sotto on Shopee Live. Users can also tune in to learn how they can have a healthy home with Lysol.

On May 19-20, Reckitt will complete the #MissingHalf with exclusive deals from Enfagrow Four, Lactum 3+6+, Lysol, Durex, and Veet on Shopee Mall, providing shoppers with the best deals including:

Get FREE Lysol On-the-Go wipes for every checkout on all Reckitt brands until supplies last Online Exclusive Bundles: specially curated bundles including:

specially curated bundles including: 50% off bundles on Enfagrow AII Nurapro Four , Lactum 3+ & Provital

Buy 2 Get 1 on selected Lysol and Mortein products



15% off on Lysol x Mortein Safer Home bundles

Up to 27% off on Veet bundles

Up to 35% off on Durex bundles

Durex Shipping discounts and 20% Cashback vouchers

Find out more about Reckitt's Complete #TheMissingHalf campaign on May 19-20 at https://shopee.ph/collections/1129804.

