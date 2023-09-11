Help Steps Partners with Atletico Madrid, Reinventing Philanthropy Through Everyday Steps

Health and philanthropy app, Help Steps, has partnered with Atletico Madrid, marking its first international sports collaboration. The app, with 1.7 million users across 161 countries, allows fans to donate their steps to the Atletico Madrid Foundation; supporting sports, education, and social responsibility movements.

Help Steps, the innovative health and philanthropy app, has announced a landmark partnership with global sports giant Atletico Madrid. This is the company's first international sports club collaboration, which has already reached 1.7 million users across 161 countries since its launch.



By donating the steps they take to the Atlético Madrid Foundation through their teams, the fans will support sports, education, and many social responsibility movements.



Atletico Madrid Foundation, which cares about promoting and developing the basic principles and values of sports in society and contributing to the education and personal and social development of people, especially children, and adolescents, has started planning to evaluate the steps of its fans most effectively.

During the event held at the club's Civitas Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid Foundation's President Adelardo Rodriguez and legendary player Roberto Fresnedoso were also present. Highlighting the importance of the collaboration agreement, the club adorned the entire stadium with banners reading “Welcome Help Steps”. The officials presented Gözde Venedik with an official Help Steps jersey signed as a gift and detailed the program of how the steps taken would be used for social responsibilities. The event, which garnered significant attention from the Spanish press, concluded with a tour of the Atletico Madrid Museum and the entire stadium, where the club's history was introduced.

The President of the Atlético de Madrid Foundation and club legend, Adelardo Rodríguez, was very pleased with this new collaboration: "This partnership agreement endorses our commitment to promoting healthy habits and social work. Help Steps also gives us the opportunity to involve our fans in achieving these objectives directly".



"We are thrilled to join forces with Atletico Madrid, making this our first global sports club partnership," said Gözde Venedik, CEO and Founder of Help Steps. "By using our app, fans can actively contribute to their favorite sports clubs and NGOs while positively impacting their health. This is just the beginning; we have many more surprises for our users."



Help Steps has found a unique way to turn everyday physical activity into charitable donations. Users download the app, and as they walk, jog, or cycle, their steps are converted into Help Steps points (HS) that can be donated to various causes. The value of HS changes daily, and users are notified to convert their steps before midnight each day.



The app's special partnership with Atletico Madrid aims to harness the immense power of sports fans for social good. Besides encouraging a healthy lifestyle, the collaboration will strengthen the club's and its fans' emotional bond, increasing the club's social impact through various campaigns.



Nearly 300 billion steps have been taken since its inception. Help Steps has facilitated the 300 billion steps that have been transformed into charitable contributions. With these donations, 26 people in need were supported, 16 tons of food were delivered for stray animals, and 7,640 trees were planted. With the new partnership, these numbers are expected to grow exponentially, especially given the app's impressive global reach.



The company was also recognized for its social responsibility and innovation. It was deemed worthy of the 'Best Domestic Mobile Application of the Year', 'Entrepreneur and Entrepreneur of the Year', 'Best Practice: Help Steps' awards, and Founder Gözde Venedik, Garanti BBWA & KAGİDER' & Economist' She was selected as 'Turkey's 2022 Women Social Entrepreneur'.



By combining technology, fitness, and philanthropy, Help Steps exemplifies a modern approach to social good. As Venedik eloquently puts it, "By walking, you not only take steps for your own health but also support people by walking without spending any money."



For more information about Help Steps or to download the app, visit Google Play or the App Store today.



To download the Help Steps app: https://bit.ly/hs-download

About Help Steps

Help Steps is a health and philanthropy app that turns everyday steps into charitable donations. Founded by Gözde Venedik, the app has garnered 1.7 million users worldwide and has partnered with 42 NGOs. The company's mission is to make every step count—for health and for good.



