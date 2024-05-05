Helpjuice Announces the Official Launch of Wizardshot, a Revolutionary Free AI-Powered Step-by-Step Tutorial Creator Tool

Wizardshot is a free-to-use tutorial maker powered by Helpjuice, industry-leading knowledge base software.

—

Helpjuice, the powerhouse behind widely-used knowledge based software trusted by thousands of organizations such as Amazon and the US Government, proudly announces the launch of Wizardshot.com: a free AI tool built to create automatic step-by-step procedures simply by allowing users to capture their screens. Earlybird adopters like Dany Rivard, an IT manager at Cartier Informatique mentioned “It’s already helped us write help docs 100x faster.”

Known for revolutionizing how information is managed, Helpjuice empowers millions with solutions that enhance accessibility and foster knowledge sharing across numerous sectors.

Harnessing advanced machine learning capabilities, Wizardshot was designed to recognize the actions user takes on the screen, analyzing each step, and creating a tutorial on how to perform the same task.

The magic behind Wizardshot happens with a click of a button, engaging the screen-recording sequence where every keystroke and click is instantly recorded, resulting in a comprehensive yet simple tutorial.

﻿﻿

Wizardshot seamlessly integrates into Helpjuice, allowing users to not only create dynamic step-by-step guides but also to manage an expansive knowledge base without writing a single word. Built with productivity in mind, Wizardshot was purposefully engineered to streamline the user’s operations and allow for effortless documentation.

Emil Hajric, the CEO of Helpjuice expressed that he and his team fully understand that both consumers and business professionals across all industries want and need instant access to information. The decision to brand Wizardshot as free-to-use AI-powered software stems from the desire to empower both sides to achieve more, stating the following:

“Customers and employees want information available instantly, without having to ask someone, and Wizardshot allows anyone to capture information effortlessly. That’s why we made Wizardshot 100% free,” said Emil Hajric.

Wizardshot is equipped with a range of powerful features that users can utilize to fully customize each document this app creates. The Smart Blur enables users to set customizable content blurring parameters such as images, numbers, or email addresses, or manually blur desired content.

Wizardshot articles and tutorials can be seamlessly shared across various platforms, downloaded for offline use, or embedded on desired pages.

Deep integrations with Helpjuice enable Wizardshot users to use AI-assisted scanning to pinpoint relevant content in the blink of an eye.

Sophisticated collaboration features promote efficient teamwork by enabling Wizardshot users to track their team’s progress while guaranteeing optimal security. Moreover, users who are granted access to the content can be awarded a variety of other permissions, with the most notable being the ability to edit said content.

Numerous satisfied users are already hailing Wizardshot as the “future of workplace efficiency”. It unifies an umbrella of key factors that promote and foster seamless information sharing, and more importantly, it is available to all users for free.

More information about Wizardshot is available on the company’s official website.



Contact Info:

Name: Emil Hajric

Email: Send Email

Organization: Wizardshot

Website: https://wizardshot.com/



Release ID: 89128899

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.