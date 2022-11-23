Henderson Land Achieves Double Platinum Certification on WiredScore and SmartScore for Its Flagship Commercial Project, The Henderson

Henderson Land Development Company Limited has been awarded Double Platinum Certification for technology in real estate for The Henderson

About The Henderson

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 23 November 2022 - Henderson Land Development Company Limited ("Henderson Land" or "the Group") (Stock code: 12), has been awarded Double Platinum Certification for technology in real estate for, the Group's highly anticipated flagship commercial landmark at Murray Road, Central. The project has secured both WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum certifications in recognition of its outstanding digital connectivity and advanced smart technology.is among the first commercial projects in Hong Kong to have obtained such certifications, which is a reflection of the Group's unwavering dedication to providing first-class digital connectivity and exceptional smart building standards.has been designed and engineered to provide the best workplace experience for its tenants at the heart of Hong Kong's vibrant central business district. As the epitome of the Group's mission to set world-class standards of sustainability and innovation, The Henderson is now on par with global landmarks such as the Shard in London and the Empire State Building in New York which has also received these prestigious Platinum certifications.Rated against the pioneering architectural projects around the world based on the WiredScore Certification system (including resilience, tenant experience, mobile, choice of providers and future readiness),has been awarded the highest Platinum certification for its high resiliency level on telecommunication services with TGT's Glass-in-Gas technology, high-speed ring connection backbone and unique triple lead-in design. The smart and human-centered design features ofalso earned the highest level of recognition in the SmartScore Certification system, which measures the technological capabilities of a building and its ability to provide its users with an exceptional experience.is highly sought-after by businesses that share the Group's vision of embracing forward-thinking design and technology to enhance sustainability and workplace quality. With its state-of-the-art innovative and sustainable design,is well positioned to provide the most comfortable environment with world-class facilities. A dedicated tenant platform, Integrated Tenant Experience Analytic Platform (ITEAP), has been established to ensure tenant-centric smart building experiences, in which its defined data schema and optimized analysis models enable near real-time interaction between building operators, tenants and the assets. The insightful analytics on user behaviour provides a basisdeliver tailored services and adaptive customer experiences for tenants to enjoy. This data will be visualised as a dashboard so that senior management can monitor's ESG performance and also respond in real time to property operations.To ensure close attention to the health and wellbeing of the tenants, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors are installed throughoutto enable seamless monitoring of the building environment so that optimal performance in indoor climate and air quality can be maintained. The extensive use of fault-predicting artificial intelligence and smart designs are all rooted in the commitment of The Henderson to provide the best support for flourishing businesses around the clock, fulfilling the needs of globalised business trends throughout the day in a resilient and stable manner. A multi-purpose, intelligent tenant mobile app harnessed with the power of artificial and emotional intelligence, as well as multi-language support, will also enable thoughtful user experiences to enrich the lives of the tenants.Commenting on the accreditations,, said, "We are thrilled to achieve both WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum for The Henderson, which are further recognition of our leadership in designing smart buildings and setting the standards of modern-day property development. In addition to our industry-first Landlord-Individual-Tenant (LIT) ESG Partnership Programme, these honours are an endorsement of the Group's unstinting commitment to reshape the current landscape in the property sector and to champion industry-leading sustainable practices in Hong Kong."She continued, "is the embodiment of our ambitions to build a future workplace that allows great ideas and smart business to flourish from within. Apart from international business leaders such as Christie's and Carlyle who have already cast a vote of confidence by becoming The Henderson's tenants, we welcome like-minded business pioneers and leaders in their respective industries to embark on a shared journey towards a sustainable future with us at The Henderson."Prior to these latest WiredScore and SmartScore Platinum certifications,had already received numerous awards and accolades, including the Grand Award (New Buildings Category: Projects Under Construction and/or Design - Commercial) at Green Building Award 2021, as well as Platinum Pre-certification in both WELL Building Standard (WELL) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

The Henderson is set to become a world-class architectural landmark of Hong Kong, "an icon amongst icons". Located at Murray Road, Central, this new 465,000-square-foot super Grade-A office tower will be a showcase for health, resilience, smart technology and sustainability.



Designed by world-renowned Zaha Hadid Architects and equipped with a state-of-the-art, innovative and sustainable design, The Henderson echoes the organic beauty of the natural world, reinterpreting the structural forms and layering of a Bauhinia bud about to blossom.



With its high-tensile steel structure, The Henderson will cater for exceptionally wide, light-filled column- free open offices in its typical plans, which offer flexibility and an unseen level of collaboration for its tenants. The Henderson, which is expected to be completed in 2023, has already received numerous awards and accolades, including the Grand Award (New Buildings Category: Projects Under Construction and/or Design - Commercial) at Green Building Award 2021, Platinum Pre-certification in both WELL Building Standard (WELL) and Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).





About Henderson Land Group

Founded in 1976 and listed in Hong Kong since 1981, Henderson Land Development Company Limited (Stock code: 12) is a leading property group with a focus on Hong Kong and mainland China. Henderson Land is carrying on its legacy into the future, curating a property portfolio that grows from strength to strength and encompasses award-winning landmark projects such as the International Finance Centre complex and The Henderson.



In addition to its core business in property development and property investment, the Group also holds strategic investments in two listed subsidiaries (namely, Henderson Investment Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited) and two listed associates (namely, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, which in turn has equity stakes in a listed subsidiary, Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, and Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited).



Henderson Land has a long-term commitment to sustainability and is a pioneer in green building and sustainable practices which harness innovation and technology to create new, smarter living. The Group is a strong advocate of social responsibility and invests in a broad range of community causes and initiatives. For more information, please visit www.hld.com.



