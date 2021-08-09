Henkel Indonesia received top vendor award from Kao Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Henkel Adhesive Technologies has received the "1st Winner Award" from leading personal care company PT Kao Indonesia during their Vendor Summit 2021 event.



Mr Alejandro Schoenhoff (left), President of Henkel Indonesia, receiving the top vendor award from Mr Masahide Nishida, President Director of PT Kao Indonesia.

In Indonesia, Henkel provides adhesive products and solutions to Kao for their non-woven products, such as baby diapers and sanitary napkins. The award recognizes Henkel's excellence in operational, service, quality, and sustainability performances.

Alejandro Schoenhoff, President of Henkel Indonesia, said, "We are honored to receive the top vendor award from Kao for the third consecutive year. At Henkel, one of our core values is putting our customers and consumers at the center of what we do. We will continue to work closely with Kao on sustainable innovations that deliver safety and enhance the quality of life for generations of consumers."

