Henley & Partners: Invest in Namibian Real Estate and Secure Residence Rights

LONDON, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s latest investment migration option — and Africa’s second — the Namibia Residence by Investment Program has been launched by Henley & Partners, the global leaders in residence and citizenship planning.



The Namibian government is actively seeking foreign investment to boost the country’s economic growth and diversify the economy. The program provides numerous opportunities for international investors seeking a foothold and growth on the African continent, including tax incentives, financing, and a one-stop bureau service for international companies. For a minimum real estate investment of USD 316,000 in the new luxury golf and eco-friendly President’s Links Estate in Walvis Bay, successful investors will receive a five-year, renewable work permit which gives them the right to live, do business, and study in Namibia.

Group Head of Private Clients at Henley & Partners, Dominic Volek, says, “We are delighted to announce this innovative new residence by investment offering in Africa. Namibia’s stunning landscape, attractive tax system, and business-friendly environment make it an ideal option for international entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, or retirees. There are fewer than 600 real estate units available in this exclusive coastal estate that qualifies for residence, so investors need to move quickly if they want to take advantage of this limited opportunity to secure residence rights in one of the most nature- and wildlife rich countries in the world.”

One of Africa’s fastest growing private wealth markets

The total private wealth currently held on the African continent is USD 2.1 trillion and is expected to rise by 38% over the next 10 years, according to the Africa Wealth Report, published by Henley & Partners in partnership with New World Wealth. Namibia is expected to be one of Africa’s fastest growing markets going forward, with high-net-worth individual (those with wealth of USD 1 million or more) growth of over 60% forecast for the next decade (until 2032). According to New World Wealth’s December 2022 statistics, Namibia holds USD 26 billion in total investable wealth. The average wealth of a resident of Namibia (wealth per capita) is USD 10,050, ranking as the third highest in Africa after Mauritius and South Africa. The nation is home to around 2,100 high-net-worth individuals and three centi-millionaires (with wealth of USD 100 million or more).

To attract inward investment, the government has made major improvements to its tax system in recent years. Namibia operates a source-based tax system, which means that foreign residents are generally only taxed on the income they generate in the country. What is more, tax rates are relatively competitive compared with many other emerging markets and particularly with neighboring countries such as South Africa. The top rate of income tax in Namibia is a modest 37%, but perhaps most notably there are no capital gains, estate, gift, inheritance, or net wealth/worth taxes.

Unprecedented interest in domicile diversification

Currently, the President’s Links Estate is the only investment route for the Namibia Residence by Investment Program. Group Head of Real Estate at Henley & Partners, Thomas Scott, says international real estate has always been a reliable asset class for global investors due to its long-term staying power. “Real estate–linked investment migration programs such as the offering in Namibia have the additional advantages of enhancing your global mobility and expanding your personal access rights as a resident or citizen of additional jurisdictions, creating optionality in terms of where you and your family can live, work, study, retire, and invest. The potential gains over the lifetime of this investment include the core value of the asset, rental yields, and global access as an ultimate hedge against both regional and global volatility.”

Volek points out that there has been significant and ongoing growth in the demand for residence and citizenship by investment options over the past few years. “The appeal of investment migration for affluent families is truly universal due to its many benefits, ranging from domicile diversification to global mobility enhancement, to accessing world-class education and healthcare, to having a plan B in times of turmoil. No matter where you were born, or where you currently reside, wealthy investors can futureproof themselves and their families for whatever might lie ahead through investment migration options such as the new Namibia Residence by Investment Program.”

