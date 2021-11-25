Hepmil Media Group Raises US$10 million in Series A Funding

The Group's first fund raising exercise supported by institutional investors is aimed at supporting its Southeast Asia expansion plans to redefine the region's content and entertainment industry

SINGAPORE, Nov. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepmil Media Group, Singapore's leading technology-driven media company, announced a US$10 million Series A funding round led by Quest Ventures , Pavilion Capital and Bent Pixels to support its expansion plans in the region. This is also the Group's first fund raise from institutional investors since its founding in 2015.



Hepmil Media Group seeks to redefine SEA’s content and entertainment industry with its Series A funding. Karl Mak (6th from left, seated) and Adrian Ang (4th from left, seated) founded the company in 2015 and remain active in day-to-day operations.

The Group, which owns media companies SGAG, MGAG, PGAG, as well as digital creator agency Hepmil Creators' Network, will leverage the fund to strengthen its leadership in the digital media space by growing its content & creators' platform and capabilities, along with expansion of its esports and gaming network. There are also plans to grow more revenue streams, particularly in developing content capabilities to serve regional commerce players in their direct-to-consumer efforts, as well as plans to expand into Thailand and Vietnam in 2022.

Karl Mak, CEO & Co-Founder of Hepmil Media Group said: "The digital media space in Singapore and Southeast Asia has transformed rapidly over the last decade, and more people are spending their time online for entertainment, as well as to fulfil their everyday needs. We are also seeing more brands looking for an integrated digital media solution capable of reaching and engaging an exponentially growing audience in a compelling manner to drive conversion. Through expansion and investing in capabilities building to push new, innovative solutions for brands, we hope to be able to redefine Southeast Asia's digital media and entertainment sector, and to remain the preferred platform for brands to work with."

With a presence in four markets across Southeast Asia, Hepmil Media Group has witnessed a strong revenue performance in 2020 despite pandemic-driven challenges. The Group attributes the solid performance to rising demand for online content and advertising inventory, as brands pivot to a digital-first approach to reach an ever-growing online customer base.

Since 2015, Hepmil Media Group has evolved to become more than a digital media platform, with capabilities in technology and production, talent and cast management, as well as in providing media inventory specific to the esports sector in Southeast Asia. The company has remained profitable since its inception while growing its revenue streams from one to eight.

This includes its entry into Indonesia early this year via an exclusive partnership with EVOS Esports, which aims to address the expanding esports market in market and across the region, and to give brands and talents an additional platform to connect with a highly engaged audience.

Jeffrey Seah, Partner, Quest Ventures said: "Digital content platforms have evolved into ecommerce marketplaces, community town squares and credit access outlets as the digital economy overhauls social compact and personal habits. With an increasingly digitalised audience in Southeast Asia, consumers and organisations seek differentiated, alternative and now-current avenues to communicate, converse and convert. We have been impressed by the Hepmil Media Group founders and leadership bench for a while, and we feel that it is well-positioned to achieve its vision to become a key player in South East Asia's media scene through its commitment in growing its diaspora footprint and professional services capabilities."

The additional funding will be used to support the Group's strategic expansion plans in the coming months, including:

Creation of Bent Pixels Asia Private Limited , a joint venture between Hepmil Media Group and Bent Pixels in Asia Pacific . Headquartered in Singapore , Bent Pixels Asia will enable Hepmil Media Group to expand its influence and reach within the esports community in Southeast Asia by being the preferred provider for YouTube reserved media in Indonesia , Malaysia , the Philippines and Singapore .



Mike Pusateri , Founder and CEO, Bent Pixels said : "We couldn't have asked for a better partner to enter Asia Pacifi c than with Hepmil Media Group. Their track record in audience engagement and delivering effective results for brands in the consumer space is exactly the right expertise we need in cracking this highly challenging market, where there is no one-size-fits-all approach. We are looking forward to seeing how we can bring our partnerships to greater heights, and deliver greater value for brands and esports creators in Southeast Asia ."





, . This will include a new incubation programme to empower creators to grow their social selling capabilities, partnerships with regional ecommerce partners to drive their direct-to-consumers efforts. Growing the team to support expansion of operations in the region, as well as creation of new roles to support further development in the digital media space.

For more information on HEPMIL Media Group, visit www.hepmil.com

ABOUT HEPMIL MEDIA GROUP

Hepmil Media Group is a regional, technology-driven, media company that runs popular digital content platforms such as SGAG, MGAG, PGAG as well as digital creator agency Hepmil Creators' Network (HCN). The group's original content arm produces content that reaches over 30 million Gen Zs & millennials across the region weekly, while its creator network partners with over 300 of the region's top digital content creators who generate over 3 billion monthly views.

Hepmil Media Group has offices located in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta and Manila with over 100 employees across the four countries. For more information, visit https://www.hepmil.com/

ABOUT QUEST VENTURES

Quest Ventures is a top venture capital fund in Asia. Its portfolio of 90+ venture-backed companies operate in more than 150 cities across Asia, creating employment and advancement opportunities for more than 4,400 employees, while its Enterprise and ESG efforts directly impact thousands more. Its portfolio companies include unicorns and well-known companies such as Carro, Carousell, ShopBack, 99.co, and others.

For more information: www.questventures.com

ABOUT BENT PIXELS

Bent Pixels is the world's largest gaming lifestyle media platform. Using technology, Bent Pixels offers premium creators multiple revenue streams and advertisers access to hard to reach audiences at scale within a brand safe environment.

Founded in 2009, Bent Pixels draws on over a decade of expertise and deep relationships in the fast paced, high growth online video space. Profitable every year since inception, with no debt or outside funding Bent Pixels has offices in Las Vegas and Los Angeles with team members located worldwide.