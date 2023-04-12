In Her Book: Life Launch, Dr Liz Bataille Recounts the Journey of How She Was Able to Start fresh After Facing a Series of Traumatic Events.

Dr Liz Bataille, author, speaker, coach, mentor, and CEO/Founder of the ARISE *, shares her personal story of how she overcame a series of traumatic events to gain a new lease on life.

Dr. Liz Bataille emphasizes the importance of not surrendering to despair even after being confronted with trauma in her book: “Life Launch: Surviving the Storms of Physical and Sexual Abuse.”

Dr. Liz is an expert in the field of wellbeing, described as an author, speaker, mentor, life coach, and founder of ARISE* ! Mind, Body, Spirit Healing Institute and the BJD Rainbow of Hope Charitable Foundation for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention--established in memory of her late husband’s death by suicide.

She intimately understands the traumas associated with abuse, mental illness, addiction, and grief. As a child raised in what she describes as a "terrorist training camp", she later endured sexual violence at the hands of family and friends and found herself struggling with substance abuse and suicidal thinking.

With counseling sessions and other therapeutic forms of treatment such as Eastern medicine and 12-step programs, Dr. Liz has discovered how to live with hope post-trauma. Her goal is to help people who have experienced abuse or loss find peace within themselves so that they can begin to thrive once more.

At ARISE*, Dr. Liz has developed a five-step formula to help people find hope and healing in their lives. With her background in immunology, clinical chemistry, and over 30 years of experience in the medical field, Dr. Liz is equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to assist her clients on their journey toward recovery.

Dr. Liz's exercises awaken one's mind, body, and spirit to a life of joy and fulfillment beyond any trauma or abuse they may have experienced. She is an international best-selling author whose work helps others move forward on their comeback journey; her nonfiction book Life Launch: Surviving the Storms of Physical and Sexual Abuse focuses on surviving the storms of physical and sexual abuse, while her self-published poetry book hit the Amazon top 15 in two categories and top 25 in two other categories.

Dr. Liz currently works full-time as a writer and speaker who assists people in recovering from hardship, while also working part-time as a clinical medical professional. She resides in the American Southwest.

Though the path to recovery following a traumatic experience is often rocky, Dr Liz reminds you that the journey can be filled with healing and progress. Here are some steps to get started on your voyage towards restoration.:

Reach out for help: Trauma has numerous effects on all aspects of life, such as mental health, relationships, and work. A counselor or therapist who specializes in trauma can provide professional assistance on your journey. Take care of yourself: Self-care is essential for recovery. This could involve exercising, eating nutritiously, getting enough rest, and engaging in fun activities that reduce stress. Grow your support network: Surround yourself with people who support you, this could include family members, friends, support groups, or online communities. It can be very helpful connecting with others who have gone through similar traumas. Reframe negative thoughts: Experiencing trauma may lead to feelings of guilt, shame, or worthlessness. When these thought patterns appear, challenge them by reciting positive affirmations or focusing on what you’re good at and your accomplishments. Make achievable goals: Establishing goals can give you direction and purpose. Begin by making minor objectives before tackling tougher ones as time passes. Search for meaning and purpose: Trauma can interfere with your sense of purpose in life. Look for ways to bring meaningfulness into your life such as volunteering, helping others, or doing something enjoyable like a hobby or interest. It takes tenacity and compassion towards oneself to recover from trauma—mark progress when achieved and treat yourself kindly throughout the process.

If you find yourself grappling with PTSD, struggling with the loss of loved ones or weighed down by suicidal thoughts and desire deeper support and consultation, Liz is here to help you.

Please know that you are not alone, and reaching out for help takes immense courage.

