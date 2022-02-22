Herbalife Nutrition Appoints Dr. Bum Jo Oh as its Newest Nutrition Advisory Board Member in Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 22 February 2022 - Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF), a premier global nutrition company, announced the appointment of Dr. Bum Jo Oh as its newest Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) member in Korea.









Family medicine expert Dr. Bum Jo Oh joins Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board

An expert in Family Medicine, Dr. Oh is the Chief of Family Medicine at SMG-SNU Boramae Medical Center as well as Associate Professor of the Seoul National University Hospital.

"With his extensive experience in comprehensive health care for people of all ages, together with a profound understanding of the importance of nutrition for public health, Dr. Oh is a valuable addition to our team of experts in nutrition, science and health," said Dr. Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer at Herbalife Nutrition. "We look forward to working with him to inspire people to adopt healthy nutrition and lifestyle habits, and help address health-related megatrends such as obesity and rapidly aging populations."

Dr. Oh graduated from Seoul National University Medical School with a Master's in Public Health. He has co-authored numerous articles in medical publications and journals, including "Associations of Diet Quality and Sleep Quality with Obesity" (Nutrients, 2021) and "Physical Activity Patterns and Their Associated Factors Measured by Global Physical Activity Questionnaire Survey among Korean" (The Korean Journal of Sports Medicine, 2020).

The Herbalife Nutrition Advisory Board (NAB) comprises leading experts from around the world in nutrition, science, and health. The NAB helps educate and train the Company's Independent Members on leading a healthy, active lifestyle and getting proper nutrition. Herbalife Nutrition's NABs in Asia Pacific currently include Dr. Zhen-Yu Chen (Hong Kong), Dr. Chin-Kun Wang (Taiwan), and Dr. Korakod Panich (Thailand).





