Herbalife Nutrition launches its Dialogue Series to drive nutrition awareness

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 September 2021 - Herbalife Nutrition, a global nutrition company, launched the Herbalife Nutrition Dialogue Series: The vision of a healthier APAC through nutrition awareness , a compilation of videos featuring renowned experts in the fields of nutrition, health, and wellness. Through the Dialogue Series, Herbalife Nutrition aims to equip consumers with accurate nutrition information and emphasize the importance of multi-sector collaboration towards building a healthier community in this region.

Dr Kent Bradley, Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition, and host of the series said, "With the Dialogue Series, Herbalife Nutrition invites healthcare professionals (HCPs), researchers, and other experts to play a bigger role in imparting credible information to the general public. The Dialogue Series is a bridge between my fellow healthcare experts and the consumers, to share nutrition knowledge and perspectives in an engaging way. I had the pleasure of having candid and in-depth conversations with these experts on various topics of importance to Asia Pacific like diabesity, heart health, healthy aging, and the importance of collaboration to drive better public nutrition awareness and education."

The series starts with "The collaborative road to better nutrition awareness" with Dr Jeremy Lim, CEO and co-founder of AMiLi, Southeast Asia's first and only precision gut microbiome company. The following dialogues will feature:

Dr Eric Andrew Finkelstein, professor of health services and systems research, National University of Singapore Medical School, discussing the topic of "Tackling diabesity in Asia Pacific"

Prof. William Chen (director of food science and technology, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore), talking on "The path to healthier aging"

Derrick Ong (principal dietitian and founder of Eat Right Nutrition), sharing insights around "A focus on heart health"





The Dialogue Series was developed after a Herbalife Nutrition survey showed substantial nutrition knowledge gaps among consumers in Asia Pacific. The majority of consumers in Asia Pacific saw HCPs and nutrition companies as the top sources of trusted nutrition information. In addition, most consumers surveyed wanted more nutrition information from HCPs but two in three shy away from proactively asking for nutrition advice. The survey was conducted last year among 5,500 consumers and 250 HCPs in 11 countries.

To view the Dialogue Series, please visit the Herbalife Nutrition's Asia Pacific Press Room/ Thought Leadership website .

